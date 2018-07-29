Earlene Robitaille may have been the oldest first-time tuber headed to float the Clark Fork River on Sunday.
Robitaille, in Missoula for a family reunion, turns 84 in August. She flashed a black and white polka dot suit from under the long-sleeved shirt and gingham pants screening her from the sun at Sha-Ron beach.
"It's ancient," Robitaille said of her bathing suit. "Absolutely ancient. Just brought out for special occasions — when I'm coerced.
"(But) how can you say no?"
The Robitaille troupe was an international delegation of tubers. In East Missoula, family members from Montana, Canada and Thailand adjusted hats and pumped up water crafts, including a giant pink flamingo.
Earlene Robitaille would share a double tube and join in one of the group's favorite outings from a trip to the Treasure State six years ago. That year, son Greg Robitaille of Missoula had gotten married, and this year, he'd convinced his mom to float.
She wasn't worried a bit, having already swam in the Clark Fork and having trust in her family.
"I'm in good hands. It's just water, and it's not horrifically deep," she said.
At the beach, an osprey landed on a broken tree branch and watched the water. The river babbled. A pair of dogs chased a tennis ball into the eddy again and again. A man launched an enormous inflatable swan from the bridge to the river and then took the plunge himself.
There, on a Montana river in July, the tubers, kayakers, fisherpeople, canoers, swimmers and rafters basked in the heat of summer and cooled in the rapids and pools. In July, Montana's rivers refresh.
Jim Corbett, of Anchor Bay, California, sunbathed on a beach towel and sipped a water bottle. Corbett's sweetheart lives in Whitefish, and he's a swimmer and fisherman who hopes he can convince her to move to Missoula with him.
He's fished in the Pacific Ocean and toured the lush Okavango Delta, and this weekend, he marveled at the river bending toward the Garden City where he'd climbed up to the M earlier in the day.
"This Clark Fork? It's beautiful," Corbett said.
Out at Maclay Bridge, Magda Podlipny brought her family to a narrow beach on the Bitterroot River she's been visiting since she used to bicycle to it from the Northside. She and her family live only a mile away now, and it's one of their favorite stretches of sand and water.
On the riverbank, daughter Laila Podlipny, going on 9, and friends Caleb Holtz, 11, and Laney Burbach, 8, played. They splashed each other with water. They discussed building a rock fort. They swam underwater.
They reported attempting a dance in the clear green river.
"We're trying to do the 'Macarena.'"
Said Magda: "Only in Missoula do we do the 'Macarena' underwater."
On the other side of the family's beach umbrella, sun shade, and basket of sand shovels and buckets, Jarod Anklam held baby Aiden, 16 months, as the papa stood in the shallows. The family's dogs, Fiona and Leo, fetched a giant stick together, and Magda Podlipny remarked on their fortune to find the beach wide open on a sunny Sunday afternoon.
"Just to sit at the edge of the sand is pretty special," she said.