Heat and thunderstorms on the way

Expect temperatures in western Montana to warm into the 90s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Dave Noble of Missoula said chances of thunderstorms will increase starting Tuesday and through Thursday.

Tuesday, thunderstorms may hit near Lost Trail Pass and along the Continental Divide, the meteorologist said. They might appear more in the southwest region of the state Wednesday.

By the end of the week, a cool down should be on its way, with highs in the mid 80s and dry breezy weather, Noble said.