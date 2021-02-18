Missoula rolling back on COVID-19 restrictions, keeps mask mandate

Eric Halverson, public information officer for Partnership, said the center does not yet know how many doses they will receive but said they will ask for as many as they can get to vaccinate high-risk residents in Phase 1B as quickly as they can.

To date, Halverson said there are 6,150 Partnership patients who are in Phase 1B and have yet to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, it remains unknown when the doses that the state allocates to other providers in Missoula County will increase, Beck said Thursday. However, the state health department is changing its procedures for allocating doses. Instead of asking for weekly requests from providers, the state is now looking to local health departments to identify which providers need doses.

The state is also currently tracking how many vaccine doses have been administered and providing updates to Missoula County every Monday. As of this past Monday, providers in Missoula County had administered a total of 20,245 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with 14,182 of those having been a first-round dose and 6,063 individuals being fully vaccinated.

Beck said the county’s Vaccination Coordination Team is now working with providers to determine how many doses they want and have the capacity to distribute for the coming week, and is collaborating with providers to hold focused clinics. For example, she said the University of Montana recently gave 200 doses to Partnership Health Center which worked with the vaccine team to hold a clinic in Seeley Lake to allow for more regional distribution of the vaccine throughout the county.

