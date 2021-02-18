Missoula rolling back on COVID-19 restrictions, keeps mask mandate

Missoula County will allow for larger group sizes, self-service buffets, bar games such as pool, and overall increased flexibility for businesses and residents under new rules adopted by the Missoula City-County Board of Health on Thursday.
The county’s mask mandate will remain in place and the new rules still require that people maintain social distance in most instances.
Last week, Gov. Greg Gianforte rolled back the statewide mask mandate put into place by former Gov. Steve Bullock, however, local health departments in Montana have the option to put more restrictive regulations into place.
The new rules come as Missoula County’s incidence rate, or the number of new cases per 100,000 on a seven day average, has remained below the goal of 25 cases per 100,000 population rate that the Harvard Global Health Institute flags as "red zone" beyond which a locality may tip into uncontrolled spread.
Missoula City-County Board of Health Officer Ellen Leahy said the board would revisit the restrictions if the county remained below the goal of 25. As of Thursday, the county’s incidence rate stood at 15 according to county data, and Leahy said the rate has descended for 20 consecutive days.
The new rules increase group sizes from 25 to 50 people for indoor events and from 50 to 100 people for outdoor events. Shannon Therriault, director of environmental health at the local health department, said group size refers to the number of people who can intermingle when they are not necessarily maintaining six foot distancing. Face coverings are still required for any indoor events and outdoor events with more than 25 people.
The change allows for more youth and adult sports because more people can intermix on the field during games. It also provides more flexibility for people who are planning important events in their life like weddings or services. The rule also defines group size as the number of people that can intermingle closer than six feet per day instead of per event, allowing for things like small sporting tournaments.
Laura Henning, executive director of Glacier Ice Rink in Missoula, said during the meeting that the changes in the rules will help the ice rink financially by increasing group sizes and allowing for hockey games, while still doing "everything we can to keep people safe."
Additionally, the new rules remove 50% reduced capacity restrictions for businesses, gyms and places of assembly and now allow those places to determine their capacity as long as people can maintain a six-foot distance from unassociated patrons, clients and customers.
Cleaning and sanitizing requirements are also simplified under the new rules, and restaurants and grocery stores can provide self-service buffets.
Bars, restaurants, distilleries and casinos can increase the number of people at a table from eight to 10, and patrons can play bar games such as pool and darts as long as they can maintain distance. Bars will also be able to serve customers from the bar as long as customers have a designated place. Customers are still expected to sit down while they're drinking or eating (unless they are playing bar games) and stay away from customers that they didn't come in with.
“If what they're finding is that people are like crowding the bar, they're going to need to come up with a plan to either get their customers to order at the designated station or to go back to table service only,” Therriault said. “But this gives them the flexibility.”
Despite the rollback in some restrictions, Leahy said it is important to keep the mask mandate in place to reduce the transmission of both COVID-19 and potential variants, and because many high-risk residents have yet to be vaccinated.
Vaccine doses remain limited and providers in Missoula County only receive about 1,500 doses per week, said Adriane Beck, director of Missoula County’s Office of Emergency Management and COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Team.
However, Missoula County will soon receive more doses through a new program the Biden administration established on Monday called the Federally Qualified Health Center COVID-19 vaccine program. The program aims to get more doses of the vaccine to hard-to-reach and vulnerable populations by allocating doses to community health centers. To date, Missoula County is the only health center in Montana that will receive vaccines from the program.
Partnership Health Center, a federally qualified health center and division of Missoula County, is slated to receive a direct supply of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from the program beginning in early March.
Eric Halverson, public information officer for Partnership, said the center does not yet know how many doses they will receive but said they will ask for as many as they can get to vaccinate high-risk residents in Phase 1B as quickly as they can.
To date, Halverson said there are 6,150 Partnership patients who are in Phase 1B and have yet to be vaccinated.
Meanwhile, it remains unknown when the doses that the state allocates to other providers in Missoula County will increase, Beck said Thursday. However, the state health department is changing its procedures for allocating doses. Instead of asking for weekly requests from providers, the state is now looking to local health departments to identify which providers need doses.
The state is also currently tracking how many vaccine doses have been administered and providing updates to Missoula County every Monday. As of this past Monday, providers in Missoula County had administered a total of 20,245 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with 14,182 of those having been a first-round dose and 6,063 individuals being fully vaccinated.
Beck said the county’s Vaccination Coordination Team is now working with providers to determine how many doses they want and have the capacity to distribute for the coming week, and is collaborating with providers to hold focused clinics. For example, she said the University of Montana recently gave 200 doses to Partnership Health Center which worked with the vaccine team to hold a clinic in Seeley Lake to allow for more regional distribution of the vaccine throughout the county.