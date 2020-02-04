Missoula runner completes 'first-ever' 2,200-mile trek across Australian Outback

For Katie Visco, a marathon of 26.2 miles is all in a day's work: this fall, she ran on average 28 to 38 miles a day across the Australian Outback.
In November, Visco completed a 2,210-mile, 119-day run on back roads in blazing heat with her husband, Henley Phillips, who rode alongside on a bicycle lugging a trailer stocked with water and supplies. Visco said it was the "first-ever bicycle supported transcontinental run across any country, coast to coast."
"It had been my dream for over a decade," Visco said. "I really just wanted to go and have a pilgrimage for myself by going out into nature, into barren places to see what I'm made of."
The couple resides in Missoula, where Visco had a business delivering soup to people by bicycle, but they are in transition as Phillips applies to graduate school programs. This week, they shared stories about their journey at Free Cycles Missoula, and Visco said 60% of donations from the event will go toward charities to support wildfire relief efforts for communities in Australia.
Visco said the wildfires didn't affect their trip much as they were slightly outside the affected areas, although some days were smokier than others.
The couple began their journey on the tip of Australia's Northern Territory in Darwin on July 13 and traveled south on many dirt roads through the center of Australia until they reached the beaches of Adelaide on November 8, where they were greeted by Visco's parents and Australians they met along the way.
The idea of running thousands of miles across a country might sound ludicrous to some, but it wasn't Visco's first cross-continent feat. In 2009, she ran some 3,000 miles across America from Boston to San Diego. At the time, Visco was a recent college graduate who was working with middle and high school students in an AmeriCorps program. She wanted to do something that would encourage others to pursue their passions, and her passion was running.
Ten years later, Visco wanted to see if she could do it again.
This time, she wanted to try a different setting, and Australia had been on her mind ever since she visited during college. She was hesitant about the trip at first. She and Phillips had just moved to Missoula, money was tight and she was uncertain if her body could handle it. Ultimately, though, the excuses became more of a reason to do it.
She and Phillips started planning, and Visco trained in Missoula by going on runs from January to June.
"I got a kick out of running in freezing cold, like five degrees sometimes, with Yaktrax in the freezing Missoula winter and then going to the Outback," she said.
The Outback posed unique challenges — some of which they saw coming like the heat and desolation, and others that they said no one warned them about like heavy winds. The conditions made for some of the most difficult parts of the trip, physically and emotionally.
About halfway into the trip, Visco began having knee pain and had to resort to walking for several days. She knew she wouldn't quit, but the thought persisted.
"I was getting down on myself because I thought that I shouldn't ever think about quitting, but that is completely unrealistic when you're doing something like this," Visco said.
The days were also getting hotter as Australia approached its summer. Temperatures topped 100 degrees during the day and the couple was forced to wait out the heat from noon to 4 p.m. each day under a tarp. The roads were also getting sandier, making it difficult for Phillips to keep up on bike.
"I was carrying several hundred pounds of water and food, and it was just like dragging an anchor through the sand," Phillips said. "I couldn't control whether or not the roads were sandy or not, but that made me feel pretty lousy about myself and I definitely had moments of shedding tears and being pretty frustrated."
Phillips struggled with his role supporting Visco, although he was only ever a half mile behind. Despite the challenges they faced, they persisted. They stopped in remote towns along the way for water and food that they shipped to themselves and were invited to stay in an aboriginal community called Lajamanu, where they shared their story with students in the local school.
Visco said they also found a calmness during the nights where they camped in isolation.
"Those were the most precious times of the outback where it was a very peaceful, sovereign place with the soundtrack of the wind," she said.
Visco and Phillips became accustomed to the solitude and said it felt strange to reach the coast of Adelaide and suddenly be surrounded by family and friends.
"We expected this post-trip high that you think you'd experience for weeks, but it only lasted for an hour, and then we were whisked away into like, people saying 'We've got to go to dinner,'" Phillips said.
The couple said they're still transitioning to life back in Missoula, and they're unsure of what comes next. They still go on runs up Waterworks and bike whenever possible, even if it's just to the grocery store, which feels like less of an inconvenience these days.