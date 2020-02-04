Missoula runner completes 'first-ever' 2,200-mile trek across Australian Outback

The idea of running thousands of miles across a country might sound ludicrous to some, but it wasn't Visco's first cross-continent feat. In 2009, she ran some 3,000 miles across America from Boston to San Diego. At the time, Visco was a recent college graduate who was working with middle and high school students in an AmeriCorps program. She wanted to do something that would encourage others to pursue their passions, and her passion was running.

Ten years later, Visco wanted to see if she could do it again.

This time, she wanted to try a different setting, and Australia had been on her mind ever since she visited during college. She was hesitant about the trip at first. She and Phillips had just moved to Missoula, money was tight and she was uncertain if her body could handle it. Ultimately, though, the excuses became more of a reason to do it.

She and Phillips started planning, and Visco trained in Missoula by going on runs from January to June.

"I got a kick out of running in freezing cold, like five degrees sometimes, with Yaktrax in the freezing Missoula winter and then going to the Outback," she said.