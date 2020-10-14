Missoula running titan Tony Banovich dies

This past weekend, Banovich had sent a message to Run Wild Missoula members giving them an update on his growing health issues related to a 2010 viral cardiomyopathy diagnosis. In the letter, he indicated he had been undergoing tests and procedures at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix since the previous week and had been told he needed a heart transplant.

“The short and simple story from the physician team here is that even though I present physically as a very healthy person, the hemodynamics of my heart are ‘terrible’. They indicate that they were very surprised that I was able to work and run to the level that I had been,” his message Saturday read.

Brooker said even as late as Tuesday, Banovich was asking how he could help with a high school cross country meet from the hospital in Phoenix.

“He was bummed he wasn’t going to be here, asking how he could help from afar. That was literally our conversation yesterday, was how could he have an impact on a high school meet that was going to happen two days later,” Brooker said Wednesday.

While Banovich’s day-to-day work was impressive, Brooker said what was more impressive was his commitment to the community and his commitment to his friends and family.