Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Library Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Missoula Public Library Director's office, 301 E. Main St.
***
Urban Transportation District Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Mountain Line office, 1221 Shakespeare.
***
Impact Fee Advisory Committee
When: 3 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Specialized Transportation Advisory Committee
When: 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Where: Summit Independent Living Conference Room, 700 S.W. Higgins Ave.
***
Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees
special meeting
When: 9 a.m. Friday
Where: MRFD Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.
Agenda: Mill levy; Resolution 18-4 Mill Levy.