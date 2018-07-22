Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Missoula County Courthouse
Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Library Board

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Missoula Public Library Director's office, 301 E. Main St.

***

Urban Transportation District Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Mountain Line office, 1221 Shakespeare.

***

Impact Fee Advisory Committee

When: 3 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Specialized Transportation Advisory Committee

When: 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Where: Summit Independent Living Conference Room, 700 S.W. Higgins Ave.

***

Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees

special meeting

When: 9 a.m. Friday

Where: MRFD Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.

Agenda: Mill levy; Resolution 18-4 Mill Levy.

