Missoula Rural Fire District moves into new $4M Station 4 in Bonner

Toby Ballard, a captain with the Missoula Rural Fire District, has developed a fairly strong dislike of trains over the last six years.

That's how much time he spent at the district's Station 4 in Piltzville, which was built in the 1950s without soundproofing and was located about 40 yards from the train tracks and a crossing.

"It would wake me up sometimes four times a night," Ballard explained, noting he and other firefighters often sleep at the station for 24-hour or even 48-hour shifts. "It was horrendous."

That nightmare is finally over. Last Saturday, the district formally welcomed the community with an open house at their brand new fire station, now located at 8511 Bonner Mill Road. That used to be called the west log yard when Stimson Lumber Co. was in operation.

"You know, it's made a huge difference," Ballard said. "Partly because it's so quiet and there's so much space. It's such a nice environment."

Going out on emergency medical calls or structure fires is a stressful job, and Ballard said the new facility gives his staff a place to decompress.

"You can watch people come in and just kind of relax, which is very different from other stations just because those are such close quarters," he said.

In years past, he would have to tuck away chunks of money every year from the budget just to deal with septic issues.

The new station has a modern training area, a large kitchen, quiet sleeping rooms and a dedicated gym for the roughly one hour every shift each firefighter works out to stay in shape.

The new station cost $4 million, including furnishings. The district has been budgeting for a new facility for many years, so residents won't see an increase in taxes.

The old station was sold at an auction earlier this year and that money also went toward the new station.

Ballard said it was way past time for a move.

"The old Piltzville station was both a restaurant and a store before being converted for fire department use," he said. "As calls for service have increased, personnel and apparatus have been added to meet the needs of the community. As a result, (the district) has outgrown the original Station 4."

The new location provides firefighters with quicker access to major roads and a more central location for responses in the fast-growing Bonner area.

Madelynn Nelson is one of the resident firefighters at the station. She's technically a volunteer, but she lives at the station for free. She gets tuition help and two years of training to see if she wants to move full-time into that type of job. The residents were confined to a dank basement at the old station. Her joy at being able to cook in the airy new kitchen was palpable on Monday.

"I'm really enjoying the space," Nelson said. "There's room for cooking and privacy. It's nice to have your own bathroom and it's nice to have all the daylight here."

Tim DeVos, another captain at the station, said firefighters spend large chunks of time at the station so it's important that it's a safe, efficient facility. He noted they have a dedicated decontamination room for washing clothes that have been exposed to hazardous materials.

Ballard said the district hasn't built a new station since 1988 when it added a station near the airport. Another was remodeled in the early 2000s, but other than that, there haven't been any improvements.

"It's a big, big step for us," he said.

The station is still conducting normal fire station tours for students and other groups as long as they call ahead at 406-549-6172.

