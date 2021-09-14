Missoula Rural Fire District sees surge in calls as population grows

The Missoula Rural Fire District has seen a substantial surge in calls for service.

As of Sept. 4 last year, Missoula rural fire had received 1,896 calls. This year, 2,291 calls had been run by the same date, an increase of almost 20 percent, according to a news release.

The fire department attributes the uptick to an influx of people moving to the state, as well as more visitors passing through the Missoula area.

“As a result, MRFD’s firefighters have been working hard to keep up with the increased needs of the community,” the release said.

The department has been able to better service the surge in calls with the new staff positions they recently created as a result of the mill levy in 2019, Captain Eric Huleatt said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The levy raised an additional $1.4 million in funding annually, which allowed the department to add 10 career firefighters. These are paid positions, a departure from the mostly volunteer force the department has relied on in the past, Huleatt said. There are still about 12 to 20 volunteer firefighters on the team at any given time.

The full-time staffers have allowed Missoula rural fire to provide quicker and more comprehensive service to communities in northwestern Montana, he said.