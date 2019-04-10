In less than a month, Missoula Rural Fire District voters will have to decide whether they want to raise property taxes to hire, train and equip 10 new career firefighters who are also trained as emergency medical technicians.
The MRFD will have a perpetual 29.6 mill levy increase on the May 7 ballot, which would raise approximately $1.4 million every year. For a residential property valued at $200,000 for taxing purposes, the levy would increase that property’s taxes by $79.92 annually. On a residential property valued at $100,000, approval of the increase would result in a $39.96 annual increase in property tax.
The funds would staff every station in the district with at least two career firefighter/EMTs 24 hours a day, every day of the week.
Fire Chief Chris Newman said the levy would also increase the number of responders with Advanced Life Support EMT training who arrive within minutes of an emergency, which he said would allow more complete, immediate action to save lives or fight fires.
“EMTs with Advanced Life Support skills have the ability to bring medical interventions to the scene of an emergency that were once only available in hospital emergency rooms,” he wrote in a fact sheet provided to the Missoulian. “The more advanced medical procedures that responders can provide immediately on scene, the more lives that can be saved.”
There are roughly 18,000 voters in the Missoula Rural Fire District, which is outside Missoula city limits. The district encompasses a large swath of the rural area around the city, including Lolo and the Highway 12 corridor, Target Range west of Reserve, Bonner, West Riverside, Milltown and the Highway 200 corridor, the Mullan Road area, Butler Creek to the Wye, and several other upper drainages and areas. A map can be found online at mrfdfire.org/annexation/.
The district operates five fire stations and is funded primarily through property taxes rather than from the county.
"We're in a different situation," he said. "We get what we get every year. There's no 'rob Peter to pay Paul' kind of thing that happens in municipalities where they have to decide what gets funded from the general fund."
Newman said he realizes that property taxes have increased substantially in Missoula over the last few decades.
“We are very cognizant of the fact that taxpayers are getting hit from every angle,” he said in a phone interview with the Missoulian. “All of us are taxpayers too. The last thing we wanted to do was approach taxpayers, but we believe that from where we are, to get to the next level of providing the services that taxpayers need and deserve, this is the only solution.”
With the money, the district would also be able to maintain more modern equipment, including fire engines, medical units, cardiac monitors and self-contained breathing equipment.
If the levy fails, Newman said the district’s staffing would remain as it is currently, with two career firefighter/EMTs available to respond to emergency calls at each station during daytime peak hours but fewer available to respond from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Right now, only one career firefighter/EMT is available at night, but they are supplemented by volunteers.
“Compared to what would be possible if the mill levy increase is approved, there would be less consistent availability of up-to-date equipment on calls,” Newman said. “Passage of the mill levy would ensure the District has additional personnel with local knowledge who can respond to wildland fires.”
The district believes it wouldn’t have to ask for any more increases for another 20 years if this one passes. Voters last approved a mill rate increase in 2014, and before that the last increase was approved in 1992.
Newman said the district responds to about 2,800 calls for service every year, and 76% of the district’s fire station coverage is provided by career firefighters/EMTs. The rest is covered by volunteer firefighters. Since 2008, the district has recruited and trained 225 volunteers but has retained only about 12% of those.
The district currently has 42 career firefighter/EMTs, 12 residents who live at fire stations and are enrolled at the fire sciences program at the University of Montana, and 26 volunteers.
The department’s calls have increased every year, and now about 65 percent of calls are medical-only calls, such as home medical emergencies, vehicle accidents, hazardous materials spills and other situations.
“The addition of 10 career Firefighter/EMT positions will not only help ensure an adequate number of Firefighter/EMTs arrive on scene of an incident within the initial minutes of the emergency to allow more complete, immediate action to save lives or fight fire, but will also provide an Advanced Life Support medical response with a minimum of two career Firefighter/EMTs from each fire station 24 hours a day,” Newman said.
Missoula County voters have been generous towards jurisdictions requesting tax increases in the last decade. Since 1996, voters have approved seven general obligation bonds that are still on the tax rolls. They’ve paid for preserving and acquiring open space, wildlife habitat and farmland, a new Fort Missoula Regional Park, new school buildings, a new jail and a new library. Last November, voters approved a $15 million open space bond and city voters approved a perpetual conservation lands maintenance levy.
On a home valued at $200,000, all those changes add roughly $300 per year to the annual property taxes on a home in the county, although taxes vary depending on school district boundaries and city limits.
The assessed market value of a home is determined by the state and is often much different than the price the home would hypothetically sell for in a hot seller’s market like Missoula. Although the median home sales price for all the homes sold in Missoula in 2018 was $290,000, that represents a small fraction of all the homes in the city, many of which have an assessed market value of less than $290,000. To find the market value of your home, visit online itax.missoulacounty.us/itax/.