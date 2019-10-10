The Missoula Rural Fire District is investigating the cause of a fire that torched the kitchen in a Mount Avenue home and killed a pet ferret Thursday morning.
According to a news release, Missoula Rural fire crews arrived to the home on the 3800 block of Mount Avenue on Thursday morning to find flames coming from two of the front windows of the single-story home. The blaze was squashed in 15 minutes, said Missoula Rural Fire Chief Chris Newman, with damage mainly contained to the kitchen area.
No injuries were reported as the building was unoccupied at the time, but the ferret died due to smoke inhalation, according to the release.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Missoula Fire Department, Missoula Emergency Services and Northwestern Energy were also on hand to assist Missoula Rural Fire.