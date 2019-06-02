Firefighters from the Missoula Rural Fire District quickly knocked down a kitchen fire in a Target Range home Sunday morning, according to a release from MRFD.
Firefighters were dispatched at 9:42 a.m. to a split-level home with an attached garage in the 2300 block of Pauline Drive. Smoke was billowing from the home when they arrived at 9:50 a.m. to find a kitchen fire that had spread into the attic, according to the release.
No one was home at the time of the fire, it said.
"A significant amount of heat and smoke damage occurred as a result of the fire burning an extended period of time before being noticed and called in by neighbors," the release said.
According to MFRD: Two engines, two water tenders, a ladder truck, two command vehicles and 11 firefighters fought the blaze. MRFD was assisted by Missoula County Deputies, Missoula Emergency Services and NorthWestern Energy. East Missoula Fire assisted in helping cover MRFD area during the incident.
Fire crews remained on the scene into Sunday afternoon to monitor the area and check for hot spots, while investigators worked to determine the cause of the fire. No damage estimate was immediately available.