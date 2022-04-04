Missoula rural fire responds to burn near Mullan Road

Crews responded to a structure fire that resulted from a controlled burn Sunday afternoon at Primrose Drive and Mullan Road.

Around 4:37 p.m., Missoula Rural Fire and Frenchtown Fire were dispatched to the call. They arrived to a fully engulfed shed fire, according to a Missoula Rural Fire press release. There was also an actively burning grass fire, threatening another building.

Fire attack started on the west edge of the property, and some teams assisted to stop the shed fire. The blaze was under control within half an hour of the first arriving engine.

The cause of the fire was a permitted controlled burn that went uncontrolled because of wind in the area, the release said. There were no injuries reported.

Mullan Road was closed down briefly during the incident. There were three engines, three water tenders, a ladder truck and a battalion chief on scene. The Missoula Fire Department sent one engine for support as Missoula Rural Fire was battling a simultaneous fire in Lolo on Sunday.

That fire sent a large plume of smoke south of Lolo in the Highway 93 corridor. It damaged several power poles and a railroad trestle while scorching about 8 acres of meadow. Firefighters said it the fire needed just 25 minutes to burn that big an area with high winds.

“Missoula Rural Fire is cautioning people that there are extreme wind conditions forecast in the Missoula area over the next couple of days and will not be a suitable time to start a permitted burn,” the release said. “Always be sure to check the weather conditions prior to starting planned control burns.”

