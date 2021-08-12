Missoula rural fire responds to structure fire, rescues several dogs

The Missoula Rural Fire District responded to a structure fire Thursday morning on Expedition Drive in Lolo and was able to rescue several dogs from the blaze.

A neighbor who called in the fire said there was smoke billowing from the residence and the neighbor was able to let some dogs out of the house and into the yard, according to a news release.

After rural fire crews arrived, an aggressive interior attack was made and a quick knock down of the blaze was completed as firefighters searched the home. No one was home at the time of the fire and several more dogs were rescued from the residence. No injuries were reported.

Two engines, two water tenders, one truck and one command vehicle, as well as a rehab unit and two fire investigators responded. An investigation and assessment of the fire is ongoing.

