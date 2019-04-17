Missoula Rural Fire District crews on Wednesday knocked down a 27.6-acre fire south of Lolo.
Crews arrived to find an intentional burn gone awry, moving quickly with breezy conditions and soon threatening several structures, according to a MRFD release.
"Firefighters were able to make significant progress because of the quick response on the fire and no damage to any structures occurred and no one was injured," Assistant MRFD Chief Brent Christopherson said in the release.
The fire sprang from a fence line, where a man was burning to clear dead grass and weeds, according to the release. The wind whipped the fire into a frenzy, and crews received the call around 1:37 p.m.
Frenchtown Fire and Missoula City Fire departments assisted in covering for MRFD while they responded to the burn near Lolo, according to the release.