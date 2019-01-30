Missoula Rural Fire Department snuffed out a structure fire Wednesday morning near Highway 12 outside Lolo.
The department said in a news release the homeowners were away during the blaze. A neighbor helped remove the family dog from the burning single-wide mobile home, and firefighters rescued a black cat.
Crews were dispatched to the area around 10:45 a.m. and arrived to find fire and smoke coming from the home on West Acres Loop west of Lolo. Two engines, three water tenders, a ladder truck and two command vehicles responded to the blaze.
The release said the cause of the fire is so far unknown, the MRFD release states, although the burn appears to have started on or near the outside of the residence.
The Red Cross is assisting the family, whose home was reportedly not insured at the time of the fire, according to MRFD.
Frenchtown Rural Fire, East Missoula Fire and Missoula City Fire assisted in efforts around the Missoula area while the rural department handled the structure fire Wednesday morning.