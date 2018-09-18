Missoula’s Advanced Technology Group, a revenue consulting firm, announced Tuesday that it’s been acquired by Cognizant, which is a leading global provider of digital transformation services.
Missoula ATG founder Tom Stergios called it an “incredibly exciting time” for his consulting company, which he built from his basement into one of Missoula’s fastest-growing businesses paired with ATG’s parent company in Kansas.
"We couldn't be more excited about the acquisition," Stergios said in an email. "Cognizant has a global depth and breadth in the IT services space that is unmatched in the industry. Our combined offerings will have strong appeal to large, global clients looking to transform the way they manage their customers and revenue.
Stergios noted that ATG will continue operations in Missoula, and this presents growth opportunities for both its employees and clients.
“There’s no layoffs, no one is leaving and we are retaining our brand — that’s a big deal — and our culture, which also is a big deal,” Stergios said on Tuesday. "It’s good that Cognizant appreciated us for who we are. They were just here and said, ‘It’s not broken so don’t fix it.'"
Cognizant is a leading global provider of digital transformation services, ranking 195 on the Fortune 500 list of top companies, and has spent 10 consecutive years ranked on Fortune’s Most Admired Company list. It’s also ninth on Forbes list of Fastest Growing Technology companies, and Forbes also named it one of America's Best Employers for Women.
Along with its Kansas-based operations and delivery center in Missoula, ATG also has offices in Missouri and Ohio. ATG’s clients include major financial services, health care, communications and technology organizations ranging from startups to large global enterprises.
“Managing quote-to-cash effectively is a key part of a successful digital business model, providing a solid foundation for accelerating revenue growth, to rapidly introduce new products, and implement dynamic digital marketing strategies,” Rajesh Balaji, the global delivery head for Enterprise Application Services for Cognizant, wrote in a press release. “Cognizant has broad expertise helping clients around the world design, implement and manage their digital business strategies on the Salesforce platform.”
Stergios said the acquisition will accelerate the growth of ATG and the Missoula office, which has about 130 employees.
“Cognizant is excited to leverage and strengthen the excellent ties we have to the University of Montana, and local community in general,” he added. “Our employees will have additional training and travel opportunities, and we can do more for our clients.”
He noted that the company recently added 1,100 jobs in Texas and 500 jobs in Arizona, and has pledged to grow its United States workforce by about 25,000 during the next five years.
Stergios is only half-joking when he said he hopes half of those jobs will be in Missoula.
"We'll be fighting for a good share of them," he said.