Five Valleys Orchid Society show and sale

The annual Five Valleys Orchid Society show and sale at Caras Nursery will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.

There will be two talks during the event which is open to the public:

1 p.m. Orchid rescue: How to recognize your orchid is in trouble and how to fix it.

2:30 p.m. Growing orchids in terrariums

People are encouraged to enter their blooming orchids for ribbon judging in the show portion on Friday, Feb. 7, from noon to 4 p.m. or on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10-11 a.m.

Repotting will also be available at the event.