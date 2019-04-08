SALAM’s fourth annual Celebrate Islam Week kicks off on Monday, April 8, with a banquet and keynote speaker — Boise’s first Syrian refugee, who will speak on “Heart-Love: A Muslim Mother’s Journey Into America.”
SALAM — Standing Alongside America’s Muslims — is a Missoula interfaith group founded in 2016 to counter a rising tide of Islamophobia through community and educational events.
As before, the banquet features more than half-a-dozen delicious dishes cooked by Muslim refugees and immigrants in Missoula, from kibbeh to baklava. The banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, 235 S. Fifth St. W.
Tickets are $15 each and should be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com/e/2019-celebrate-islam-week-banquet-and-keynote-tickets-57550695680.
The keynote speaker, Asmaa Albukaie, comes from Damascus. After her husband was killed in the Syrian civil war, she was able to resettle in the U.S. in 2016 with her two boys. Until recently, she worked for a nonprofit in Boise that helps settle other refugees.
Albukaie will also participate in a panel discussion Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. in University (Main) Hall, Room 210, titled “Finding a Place in Religion.” Jewish, Muslim, Christian, and Amskapi Piikani Blackfeet women will discuss their religion, culture, and individuality.
Among other events of Celebrate Islam Week are:
• Wednesday, April 10, at 7 p.m. in LA011: A showing of the film, “Me and the Mosque,” in which a Canadian Muslim woman challenges the prevailing views about male dominance in her faith community.
• Thursday, April 11, at 6 p.m. in Jeannette Rankin Hall, Room 202: “How Islamic Faith and Culture Affect Muslim Refugee Well-being.” Ph.D. candidate Diana Diakow leads a discussion on how religion and cultural identity affect refugees’ well-being.
• Friday, April 12, at 6 p.m. in UC 331: An Arabic calligraphy workshop. Study the elegant shapes of Arabic letters and Islamic art forms. Learn how to write important Islamic concepts, names, and words in Arabic.
More details are on the SALAM event page at facebook.com/events/341318946725669.
Contact: Rev. John Lund, Emmaus Campus Ministry, 406-396-4974 or Clem Work, 406-544-8795