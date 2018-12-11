You are the owner of this article.
Missoula's gone but not forgotten landmarks

  3 min to read
If you've lived in Missoula long enough, you've probably noticed that today's Missoula is not the same Missoula as twenty years ago.  

Many landmarks have gone and new ones have come, but not replaced the lost ones in the memories of Missoulians.  

Here is a look at gone, but not forgotten Missoula.  

Waterworks Hill peace sign

For 20 years, it was Missoula’s most dubious and surreptitiously maintained icon: the peace sign painted on a telephone relay tower atop Waterworks Hill.

Each spring, the reflector was whitewashed, purportedly to improve its signal. Each spring, the anonymous activists known only as the Northside Liberation Front ascended the hill under cover of darkness and restored the symbol.

But in 2001, Qwest proclaimed the tower obsolete and dismantled it. Alternating howls of protest and high-fives of victory ensued.

Waterworks Hill peace sign 

Waterworks Hill peace sign
The peace sign before it was taken down. 

Waterworks Hill once had a large peace sign atop it, visible for miles around.  When I first moved to Missoula, I asked what the origin and significance of the sign was.  I was told a few different stories, but the only one I remember was that The Grateful Dead had once had a concert in Missoula and had left the sign because they liked Missoula so much.  Alas, the truth was much more boring: the "sign" was actually just a reflector for a telephone relay tower, and the peace sign was just "vandalism."  

The reflector is now gone, but it was such an iconic symbol of Missoula that it now appears on stickers, magnets, mugs, and tee-shirts.  Now, the site of the former sign has been replaced with rocks. 

Broadway Market

The Broadway Market, which opened in 1957, closed its doors in 2004.  The building was abandoned for many years before finally being demolished in 2015.

Missoula couple finally retires, closing Italian grocery they opened in 1957

After nearly a half-century running their Broadway Market in Missoula, Alfredo and Ann Cipolato are hanging up their aprons. "It's not easy after so many years to give up," says Alfredo. "It's an institution after so many years. The only thing I can say is thanks to this community."
071615 broadway2 kw.jpg
Jacob Harris, left, and Austin Patterson carry an old television set from building, saving it from the dump, at least temporarily.

Freddy's Feed and Read

The university area bookstore, a place to find works by local authors and also tofu pie, closed its doors after 26 years in business in 1998.  

Final feed, last read

Mark Watkins, owner of Freddy's Feed and Read in Missoula, is closing the business after 26 years. Watkins says the closure involves many issues, including competing with large chain bookstores. 

Chapel of the Dove, Wilma Theater

The Chapel of the Dove was located in the basement of the Wilma.  The chapel was removed in 1993, but you can still see the altar in Rockin Rudy's.  

Chapel of the Dove

The Western Hotel 

The Western Hotel once sat right next to the Atlantic Hotel, but was demolished in the 1970's.  When I moved to Missoula, the site was occupied by Hamburger Ace, and is now the site of the Iron Horse bar.  

Western Hotel

The 93 Stop and Go

In 2001, The 93 Stop and Go shook its last chocolate shake, served its last dollop of "Duper" sauce, flipped its final burger and turned out the lights on 54 years of feeding Missoula.

93 Stop and Go

Milltown Dam

The 100-year-old landmark came down in 2008.

Milltown Dam
Lost Missoula mansions

The Knowles Mansion

Built by Judge Hiram Knowles in 1889 at 900 S. 1st Street.  It was demolished some time after 1958.

The Knowles Mansion
The Knowles Mansion
The Knowles Mansion

The Bonner/Spottswood Mansion 

The mansion was built in 1891 by Missoula lumber baron Edward Bonner.  His daughter lived there until she died in 1959, when it was then offered to the city of Missoula for $100,000.  The city declined and the mansion was razed. 

Bonner/Spottswood Mansion
Bonner/Spottswood Mansion
Bonner/Spottswood Mansion

John Rankin home

Built at the southeast corner of Broadway and Madison, this house was built by John Rankin, father of Jeanette Rankin.  It was demolished in 1962 so Madison Street could be widened to accommodate the new bridge.

John Rankin home
John Rankin home
Special Mention: Greenough Mansion

The original Greenough Mansion was moved from its original site over fifty years ago to its new location in the South Hills. It burned down in 1992 and was rebuilt, but the existing structure, now Shadow's Keep restaurant, bears little resemblance to the original mansion.

Greenough Mansion

The Greenough Mansion as it originally looked.  
Greenough Mansion

Greenough Mansion being moved from its original site, 1965-66.  

