For decades it was one of those things that gave a jump start to Missoula’s holiday spirit. So it was a crushing blow when the Goodfellows Club had to call off this year’s Thanksgiving Day feed at short notice.
“It’s just terrible,” Don Stout said last week in the wake of the sad announcement.
The unexpected closure of Fuddruckers restaurant on Reserve Street in late October threw a wrench into the works of the dinner, a massive undertaking for the good-hearted Goodfellows.
For 10 years Fuddruckers owners Russ and Patsy Klare closed their business, opened their doors free of charge and pitched in to help the Goodfellows dish out 400 or more Thanksgiving dinners. Beach Transportation and the Mountain Line bus system provided free shuttle service from the courthouse transfer center, even before Mountain Line went to zero fare.
The Goodfellows have nothing but thanks to give the Klares, who Stout said had to make the sudden closure after Russ’ father got ill. They sold the business after 25 years. An online auction of Fuddruckers food service equipment, fixtures and furniture opened Nov. 1 and ended Sunday.
“He actually had some of his employees donate their time,” Stout said of Russ Klare. “It was really handy and nice. It fit perfect. But we understand things happen.”
"They did right by us and the community," said John Giuliani, another long-time Goodfellow and its current vice president.
A handful of men on the committee of the loosely knit group is brainstorming to find a new location for next year. They include club president Ray Round, Giuliani and Stout, who’s treasurer now but, like Giuliani, put in years as president.
“We’re going to start putting feelers out. I imagine we won’t find the same kind of deal,” Stout said.
"It would be nice if somebody jumped out of the woodwork and said, 'Hey, we can do it,'" said Giuliani.
The Thanksgiving dinners went on hiatus at least once before, in 2008, after the Goodfellows Club lost its longtime home when 4B’s Restaurants statewide were closed. Bill Hainline, patriarch of the 4B’s family, had helped start the Missoula Goodfellows in the late 1950s.
The tradition was revived in 2009, when the Klares offered their Fuddruckers facilities.
Ten years later, Stout said the club has turned its attention to Christmas food boxes, an even older tradition in Missoula.
In just one hour on Dec. 21, the Saturday before Christmas, the club, a Boy Scout troop and a swarm of volunteers will deliver Christmas boxes to families in the greater Missoula area. The money not spent on Thanksgiving can be spent to put together 160 boxes, up from 140 in years past.
“We’re starting to build those boxes already,” Stout said. “We’ve got hamburger, canned foods, $10 gift certificates to the Dollar Store, laundry soap, sugar, powder milk, bacon … just a ton of stuff.
“I figured it out last year. If someone were just to go into a store and buy everything we put in the boxes, there’d be $100 to $110 worth.”
Elsewhere in Missoula, a Thanksgiving dinner will be served at the Poverello Center, 1110 W. Broadway, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. It's open to the public.
On Saturday, a Thanksgiving dinner sponsored by the Union Gospel Mission/Hope Rescue Mission is planned for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.