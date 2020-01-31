Missoula's homeless get medical, legal, veterinary services at annual event

Imagine being able to go the dentist, get new clothes, update your driver's license, take your pet to the vet and get a haircut in the same day.
Missoula residents without homes could do all that and more on Friday under one roof during the Missoula At-Risk Housing Coalition's 14th annual Project Community Connect event held at Revive Church.
"The premise of it is to really bring all the basic, vital community resources into one easy location for folks to access," said Theresa Williams, the event's organizer and coordinator of a Missoula city-county initiative called Reaching Home, Missoula’s 10-year Plan to End Homelessness.
The one-day event aims to help those in Missoula who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness by providing them with critical services such as legal assistance, dental cleanings and extractions, crisis counseling and mental health screening and referrals, veterinary care, job registration, and a variety of medical services.
"I came for a warm coat and just got some dog food, and I had to get an ID," said Jennifer Fyant.
Fyant and Trevor Rusek stopped by a booth offering veterinary care where their pit bull, Sixx, was a very good boy while getting his vaccinations updated.
Rusek, who works at Walmart, said she also came to the event for housing assistance. She has struggled to find an affordable rental in Missoula that allows dogs, so she has settled for staying in motels and her car.
Veterinary care is one of the most popular booths at the event, said Lisa Smith, as she handed out dog food, treats and leashes.
"Pets are really important to people, and they offer a lot of emotional support," Smith said. "People will do anything to take care of them, and sometimes that means feeding them before themselves but this helps them plan to get at least some food and vaccinations for free."
You have free articles remaining.
Over 100 people volunteered to help with the event this year, which usually sees anywhere from 350 to 400 people. Williams said that in addition to veterinary care, some of the most popular services are haircuts, fair housing advice, and clothing. Birth certificates and IDs are also a sought-after service because they're required when people are applying for jobs and housing, and are easily lost among those who live out of a backpack or outdoors.
This year, the event also added legal support.
"While they're getting their basic needs met, they can address any outstanding legal issues," Williams said.
Missoula County Justice Court, Missoula Municipal Court, Montana Legal Services, and the City and County Attorney's Office were all on site to help provide court services, resolve cases and help people update their contact information and addresses, for which they could get a credit off fines in Justice and/or Municipal Court.
"A lot of times this population is transient, and their warrants end up in the system," Missoula County Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway said. "This helps them address that and saves taxpayers money if we can resolve their cases here."
Holloway said one woman told her the event "made it all worth it to get out of bed" after getting her license reinstated. It had been suspended from failure to pay.
Everyone seemed to be in a positive mood Friday. People walked around with their dogs, ate pizza and waited in line for haircuts while a band played classic feel-good songs like "Wagon Wheel."
"We're here to help our neighbors in need," Williams said. "All too often, folks that are in poverty are pushed to the margins of society, and we want people to feel welcome and we're just here to help no matter what."
Others browsed clothing racks in search of winter layers and outdoor gear in an effort organized by River of Life Church, which worked with Holy Spirit Episcopal Church and Blessed Trinity Catholic Community.
"We have nothing but quality," said Janel Samsel. "We don't take anything with rips or tears, stains, buttons or zippers missing."
Samsel helped organize donations with Carla Mettling. For this event, they focused mostly on warm, winter clothing but she said River of Life also helps get people clothes for job interviews throughout the year.