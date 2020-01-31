Missoula's homeless get medical, legal, veterinary services at annual event

"I came for a warm coat and just got some dog food, and I had to get an ID," said Jennifer Fyant.

Fyant and Trevor Rusek stopped by a booth offering veterinary care where their pit bull, Sixx, was a very good boy while getting his vaccinations updated.

Rusek, who works at Walmart, said she also came to the event for housing assistance. She has struggled to find an affordable rental in Missoula that allows dogs, so she has settled for staying in motels and her car.

Veterinary care is one of the most popular booths at the event, said Lisa Smith, as she handed out dog food, treats and leashes.

"Pets are really important to people, and they offer a lot of emotional support," Smith said. "People will do anything to take care of them, and sometimes that means feeding them before themselves but this helps them plan to get at least some food and vaccinations for free."

