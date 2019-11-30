Iza, an Asian fusion restaurant located on South Higgins Street, announced that it will be closing its doors on Dec. 21.
"We just want to give a huge thanks for everybody's support over the past 10 years," said owner Tobin Aroner. "It has been a pretty amazing journey from start to finish."
Aroner said he would love to keep the business open but said that hasn't been easy "due to unfavorable lease terms."
"We're definitely going to take a break and reassess and look at potential other locations and with that said, there are one or two other food concept ideas as well that I'd like to execute in the future," Aroner said.
The restaurant, which opened in 2009, serves pan-Asian dishes that represent cuisine from South East Asia, Japan, Korea and India, according to the restaurant's website.
Aroner advised that anyone with gift cards use them before the restaurant's closure.
The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to around 9 p.m., and on Saturdays for dinner from 5 to about 9 p.m.