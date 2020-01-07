After an extensive international search, the University of Montana on Tuesday announced Deena Mansour will lead the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center.
The Mansfield Center, largely funded by the U.S. Department of State, supports studies of modern Asian cultures and United States-Asia relations.
Mansour was appointed to lead the Mansfield Center on an interim basis by Provost Jon Harbor after the previous director, Abraham Kim, stepped down from the role in November 2018. A former foreign service officer with the Department of State, Mansour has worked at the center for the past 10 years.
Reached by phone Tuesday, she said she felt she was uniquely positioned to lead the center, not only from her decades of international leadership, teaching, and relationship building, but also because she already has the connection to Montana and can see the best ways to serve its needs.
"Plenty of people have the 30 years experience in international diplomacy, but I've been able to open doors for Montanans that are unique," she said. "Having been in this for 30 years, there are people who I know. For example, from my contacts, we'll have the U.S. Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea coming to speak with students and business leaders here in Missoula. And you'd think Montana and Equatorial Guinea wouldn't have much in common, but two of their biggest issues are human trafficking and oil and gas interests, and both of those are huge issues in Montana."
She stressed this type of "people to people" diplomacy is important right now as higher levels of diplomacy at the federal level have broken down.
In his announcement of her selection, Harbor noted Mansour's time at the Center, in addition to her decades of work in teaching and leadership roles across Southeast Asia, amassing experience in over 40 countries.
"As Principal Investigator for more than $22 million in external funding to the Mansfield Center, her work has supported international exchange programs for more than 1,000 Montana and international students and professionals," Harbor wrote.
Mansour earned a master in public administration degree from UM in 1998, her bachelor's degree in international relations and economics from American University in 1990, and worked as a State Department foreign service officer from 1992 to 1998, including work at the United States embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia.
The search for a permanent director came down to two finalists last month, Mansour and Kenneth Holland. Holland had worked at a number universities as a professor and administrator throughout the United States, Canada and Asia, most recently as president of the financially troubled American University of Afghanistan.
However, last month during the search, the Missoulian found Holland had already been appointed as a dean for O.P. Jindal Global University in Sonipat, India, and he was set to start that job in January 2020. In response to the Missoulian's reporting, he said he intended to take the job in India if "nothing more desirable comes up."
