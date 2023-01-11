Missoula’s Milwaukee Trail to be used in nationwide rail-trail

Missoula could play a central role in establishing a rail-trail that will stretch across western Montana and, eventually, across the country.

Members of a City Council committee on Wednesday supported entering a complex interlocal agreement with six other municipalities to support the Great American Rail-Trail section from Butte to the Idaho border.

Some parts of the trail are already built. Others are planned, and still others need to be designed. A portion would go along the Milwaukee Trail in downtown Missoula.

As part of the agreement, Missoula agrees to commit $2,500 for consultant services to secure a federal grant to study the feasibility of building the trail. That funding would come out of the Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization, so general fund monies wouldn’t be used.

Missoula and Powell counties would jointly manage the project.

“It’s a pretty exciting opportunity to get some planning and feasibility work done to create the western Montana portion of that rail corridor that goes from D.C. to Seattle,” said Aaron Wilson with the city’s Public Works and Mobility department.

The city will use the $2,500 to apply for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant from the federal government.

“I’m fully supportive of this,” said Councilor Mirtha Becerra in Ward 2. “I think the MPO has the funds that come from federal funding so it will not be using any of our general fund’s funding for this. I think for $2,500 we can get a pretty good idea of the feasibility of this project and position ourselves really well for potential funding so we can complete or initiate this work.”

Nine council members unanimously supported the measure.