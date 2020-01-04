From the public defender's office to the prosecutor's office, and now a Missoula District Court judgeship, Jason Marks brings with him a depth of experience and a humble demeanor.
Marks, appointed by Gov. Steve Bullock in August, took the bench in September after 12 years at the Missoula County Attorney's Office, where in recent years he supervised the civil and criminal divisions. Earlier years saw some radical change in the office between the leaderships of Fred Van Valkenburg and current County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, as well as a U.S. Department of Justice investigation and a revamp of how the office handles sexual abuse and assault cases.
"I think back on a lot of good work that was accomplished by that office when I was there," he said. "Working through the issues with the U.S. DOJ investigation, building this special victims unit from scratch.
"I'm very grateful that Fred Van Valkenburg had the faith in me to put me in charge of that unit when it was created and trust me to help build this program and work with the city police and university and put something together that we can all be proud of.”
He replaced Karen Townsend in the state's Fourth Judicial District, which covers Missoula and Mineral counties. Her docket had 500-some cases when she retired, backed up somewhat by the years-long legal tangles of the city's litigation with Mountain Water.
In the month before his first day on the job, Marks said he spent much of a pre-planned family vacation just catching up on family law, which takes up a huge portion of his case load and with which he had little experience. But Marks believes it was his trial experience, criminal law and procedure that gave him an edge in the judicial nomination process.
Colin Stephens, a criminal defense attorney in Missoula, said this week he was pleased with Marks' appointment to the job.
"He was a great prosecutor, he was always forthright, honest, never hid the ball," Stephens said. "I just want a smart, legally intelligent judge, and that's Jason."
***
Marks was educated in law in Philadelphia, but is a born and raised Missoulian.
His entire legal career has been in public service. He returned to Missoula from law school in 2005 and began working in the public defender's office, jumping to the prosecutor's office two years later.
Today, from his office in the Missoula County Administration Building, you can almost see where he went to school at the former St. Joseph Catholic school building when it stood next to the St. Francis Xavier Church. The Clearwater Credit Union building, also in sight, used to be the county extension office where he would check in with his father after class before walking over to the library or palling around with his friends. Being from Missoula, Marks said he is proud to have become judge in his hometown.
"I think I have very much over the years valued serving the community I was born and raised in," he said. "I think this is the highest level I can serve my community professionally in. It means a lot. I'm also just generally honored the governor appointed me to this position and placed that trust in me to do it well."
***
In 2015, a study found the Fourth Judicial District Court was short by more than two judges in light of its caseload. Two years later, the Montana Legislature provided the funding for just one additional judge position, to which Shane Vannatta was appointed last year.
So while the courts are still working with fewer judges than required to stay on top of the caseload, Marks said he believes judges have a responsibility to keep cases moving. Brian C. Smith, another criminal defense attorney in Missoula, said Marks seems up to the task.
"I think he was really good as a prosecutor," Smith said. "He just had a practical approach and was really smart about his cases."
Marks also said he believes it's important to make sure people feel that they are heard in court, especially in cases like family law, when parents are sometimes without legal representation.
"I anticipate hopefully doing this for the next 30 years," he said. "I hope going forward that everyone is confident that they’ll get a fair hearing in court and that I can be relied upon to make good rulings and be a judge that both sides, in any dispute, are happy to appear in front of.”