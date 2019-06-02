Missoula's Wonder Woman: Marsha Hamilton meeting lung cancer head-on

She’s the lady of a thousand hugs, a superhero to those who know her best, and nothing short of a celebrity to legions of kids she taught at Hellgate Elementary School.
When Marsha Hamilton learned she had Stage 4 lung cancer on May 29, 2018, she was distraught — for those she would hug.
“When she was hit with that, she was worried more about it affecting her friends and family than her own diagnosis,” Judy Compton said last week. “That’s just crazy to me.”
Compton teaches first grade at Hellgate Elementary School and wears a Wonder Woman bracelet in honor of her friend and confidante. They started teaching together in the same building at the same school the same year 25 years ago.
Hamilton was a kindergarten teacher at Hellgate until she retired a year early to face the disease head-on in true Ms. Hammy fashion: with the grace and determination of the gymnast she has been since she was a child in Great Falls.
So there she was lifting weights at the Peak on Blue Mountain Road last Sunday, a few days short of a year into this thing.
Her “boys” were there too — husband Terry and sons Keane, 31, and Lane, 29, both Big Sky High graduates.
“When you first get the diagnosis it really feels like a death sentence,” Terry Hamilton said. “But what’s been most impressive to me is she hasn’t let it get her down, and I think most amazing is no one would notice she was sick.”
Marsha Hamilton’s been close to people who’ve lost their hair from chemotherapy treatments that leave them feeling awful.
She's still got hers. She doesn’t know why.
She’s lost 10 pounds from her already slight frame, and in candid moments she’ll admit she doesn’t feel all that great.
“It’s just kind of a new normal,” Hamilton said. “There are plenty of times when you just put on a happy face and you go anyway because it doesn’t do me any good to sit home and mope.”
She worked out at the Peak with Terry, 70, a Kalispell native who’s retiring this week from an even longer teaching and coaching career at Hellgate Elementary that was preceded by a stint as gymnastics coach at the University of Montana.
Keane, 31, is an assistant soccer coach and exercise science instructor at his alma mater, Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. He’s spending the summer at home, guiding Mom’s diet and workout regimen and, as important, her rest schedule.
“Keane has been incredible,” Hamilton said. “Every day he’s like, ‘OK, we’re going to try this, now we’re going to do this, we’re going to change your diet, we’re going to eat this.’ Now I’m drinking mushroom coffee.”
Lane, 29, came home in May after the Houston Rockets bowed out of the NBA playoffs. He’ll be here for a few weeks more in support of his mother before he has to return to Houston.
A University of Montana alum, Lane works in the Rockets’ entertainment division. When the front office heard his mom had cancer, they offered to connect her with the MD Anderson Cancer Center, one of the top cancer hospitals and research centers in the world.
Hamilton said she has visited Dr. Charles Lu at the Houston hospital three times, with encouraging results.
“They’ve found that my genes have a mutation that might match a targeted therapy, which will be my next line of action if the chemo stops working. So that’s really wonderful. I’m hoping I can match that,” she said.
She brought the news back to her oncologist Dr. Michael Snyder, at the Montana Cancer Center at Providence St. Patrick Hospital.
“He was great,” Hamilton said. “He said this last time, if things stop working, then I’m going to need Dr. Lu’s help here because these are things they have available but we don’t have here.”
Their weightlifting session over at the Peak, Terry and Marsha went up the track and did some sprints. Terry said it reminded him of one central fact:
“She can still beat me in a 40-yard dash.”
Marsha Hamilton looks back only to review in her mind, for the 11 zillionth time, the evidence that led her to getting sick. There is none.
No family history of lung cancer.
Not one cigarette or cigar in all her 65 years.
Active in an athletic career that included All-America status as both a hurdler and gymnast for the University of Montana in the 1970s.
She left UM holding school records in the hurdles (14.3 seconds) and long jump (18 feet, 8¾ inches) that stood for years. Hamilton became the first woman to receive the Grizzly Cup in 1978 and was the first woman inducted into the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame in 1994.
The Hamiltons founded Bitterroot Gymnastics Club in 1975, while she was still competing and going to school. It grew so fast she didn’t have time to student-teach to complete her education degree until 1994. They ran Bitterroot for a few years more, and still return to that gym now and then.
Hamilton was creator and leader of a unique, free, K-2 after-school gymnastics program at Hellgate. It’s so popular that the names of the 128 lucky participants each fall and winter session for the past 20 years are chosen by lottery.
“I have nothing that I can point to why I could get lung cancer, so it’s not something I waste my time worrying about, because I have it,” Hamilton said last week. “Now, what are we going to do about it?”
Therein lies her story, which is uplifting and motivating because it’s hers.
“I can’t think of a more inspirational woman in every aspect of life,” friend Kristen Nicolarsen said.
But first, by necessity …
Lung cancer kills almost twice as many women as breast cancer. It’s been the No. 1 cancer “lady killer” since 1987.
According to the American Lung Association, in the last 40 years the rate of new lung cancer cases among men has fallen 35% — and risen 87% among women.
“No one knows exactly why. They can’t put a finger on it, but it’s really pretty scary,” Hamilton said.
Stage 4 is the most advanced kind of lung cancer. The tumor is larger than in earlier stages and the cancer has metastasized beyond the lungs.
That’s what Hamilton was faced with when she got the news, that and another grim statistic. The American Cancer Society doesn’t group lung cancer by numbers but by groupings of localized, regional and distant. They range from cancer’s confinement to a lung to its spread to nearby lymph nodes to its spread to distant parts of the body — the brain, bones, liver or the other lung.
Based on patients diagnosed between 2008 and 2014, the five-year survival rate for “localized” lung cancer is 60%. For “distant” it’s 6%.
Hamilton admits when she got the news last May, “it was grim.”
“They told me I had months to live if the chemo didn’t work. If the chemo works, maybe you have a year, maybe two,” she said.
Chemotherapy treatments began in July and continued every third week. They were accompanied by immunotherapy, a recent treatment that uses medications to stop cancer cells from turning off the immune system.
It worked. An initial scan showed Hamilton’s cancer diminishing, and at the end of November she was backed off the chemo and receiving a milder type of immunotherapy.
But in January there was an insurance problem. Before it was resolved, she had gone six weeks without a treatment. A scan in March showed the tumor growing again.
“I don’t know if it was because of missing the treatment or not,” she said.
An April scan revealed the cancer wasn’t growing, but it wasn’t diminishing either. That’s where it stands now. Hamilton plans to have another scan in June.
Low awareness of lung cancer has compounded the problem, the American Lung Association says. “Though lung cancer is the top cancer killer of women, only 3% of women have it on their health radar.”
It sure wasn’t on Hamilton’s mind, even though she had a persistent cough for the last few of months of school last year and was losing weight.
“Then over spring break last year, when we were mountain biking in Colorado and Utah, she couldn’t get her breath,” Terry Hamilton said. “So she knew that it was more than just a cough.”
The doctor sent Hamilton home with antibiotics to battle a flu-like bug.
“It took my lymph nodes being super swollen, and finally a sore throat on top of it, before it was like, OK, something’s really not right,” she said.
“I think (cancer) was in her subconscious. She suspected something major was there,” said Terry. “She took it better than I did.”
Nicolarsen got to know Hamilton while volunteering as a parent at Hellgate and helping coordinate the school’s annual Governor’s Cup. The race, in conjunction with the state Governor’s Cup Marathon, features 2- and 3-mile runs for children in the K-2 building.
“It defines who Marsha is and the way she’s always cared about her health, her kids’ health, and her family’s health,” Nicolarsen said. “Their well-being have always been paramount in her life.”
Beyond that, said, Nicolarsen, “she’s fun, she’s wicked smart and she’s just a joy. There isn’t anybody who I’ve come in contact that doesn’t have a great story, memory or thought about Marsha.”
Nicolarsen was responsible for connecting Hamilton with another good friend, Ronnie Flannery, who works with the American Lung Association. Never one to enter political fray, Hamilton agreed in the midst of her own cancer fight to represent Montana as a Lung Force Advocacy Day Hero.
In April Hamilton and Flannery flew to Washington, D.C., where they met Lane and Keane. Together with Heroes from the other states, they took a message to representatives on Capitol Hill. Their “ask” was twofold, to support $41.6 billion for the National Institutes of Health to improve early detection, treatments and cures for lung cancer, and to help sponsor bills in the Senate and House to protect lung cancer patients and other with pre-existing conditions.
It was Hamilton's first trip to Washington, and “it was fantastic,” she said.
She explained her personal case and Lung Force’s points in face-to-face meetings with Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester. Rep. Greg Gianforte didn’t show up for his scheduled meeting, instead sending a staff member.
While Tester was the most on-board with Lung Forces’ requests, Daines spent an unusual amount of time with Hamilton’s group, explaining his stances and urging Hamilton to contact him or Tester if she ran into another insurance snag.
Both Flannery and the head of the American Lung Association in D.C. told her they’d never seen Daines spend that much time with someone, “so they felt pretty positive about his care and about everything he said, and I did, too,” Hamilton said.
You can hike or bike Mill Creek Road to the Lolo Peak trailhead from the Hamiltons’ home.
There are other trails too, up through a burnt-out area of the 2017 Lolo Peak fire. On a typical morning a couple of weeks ago, Hamilton rounded up Axel, Rafa and Zavi, the family dogs, and took a 2 ½-mile hike with her sisters Trish Francis and Karla Cozzie. Cozzie lives out of state and was leaving for home that afternoon, so a trip to the airport was on the day's agenda.
Before that was a workout at the Peak, and she had a session at Active Physical Therapy with Tim Messer. (“He’s been a godsend to me,” she said.)
Somewhere in there was lunch with a friend. Retirement has allowed her more of a social life, she said, and she can squeeze in more of her favorite activities such as mountain biking, as well as an occasional horseback ride on Diamond, her 17-year-old quarter horse.
Maybe, Hamilton agreed, she contracted lung cancer because she is better-suited than most to champion the fight against it.
“And, you know, maybe the message might be we don’t know what we’re going to get but the healthier you are to start with, the better able you are to deal with what comes at you,” she said.
“I don’t know. I mean, I have to feel like my fitness had something to do with my ability to handle what I’ve handled this year, with very few side effects. Which has been amazing.”