Despite a challenge by a local engineering firm to raise money for a warming shelter, the Salvation Army remains short of its goal.
Capt. Josh Boyd, who leads the Missoula Salvation Army, said they’ve been given the green light to open their doors even without the entire $50,000 needed to pay for overnight staff, but they haven’t been able to make all of the hires needed to move forward.
“We need a minimum of four regular employees and four on-call employees — and that’s just the minimum,” Boyd said, adding that the on-call employees are necessary in case someone doesn’t show up or quits unexpectedly.
He said they’ve been interviewing all week for the jobs, which pay $12 per hour. Ideally, they’re looking for people who have some social work experience or have worked with the homeless before.
“But also folks who are reliable and dependable and have a heart and like to help people out,” Boyd said.
Earlier this month, the engineering firm DJ&A announced it would donate at least $5,000 to help fund the warming center. Their gofundme page stands at $5,850, which includes their donation, as part of their $11,000 goal.
Amy Allison Thompson, executive director of the Poverello shelter for Missoula’s homeless population, said she works closely with the Salvation Army and is looking forward to the warming center opening. In the meantime, they’re hitting their cap of 175 overnight residents every night, and having to turn people away with nowhere to go.
Thompson notes that while daytime temperatures have warmed up recently, they’re still dropping into the 20s at night. The long-term forecast is calling for lows in the teens by Dec. 22, and falling to single digits by New Year’s Day, with high temperatures in the 20s.
Boyd is well aware of the approaching cold weather.
“We are working as hard as we can and as fast as we can to get the shelter opened,” he said. “We’re working 12 hours a day, seven days a week. I know folks are anxious about this.”