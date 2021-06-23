Missoula school board appoints former law enforcement officer to vacant trustee position

Vice chair Wilena Old Person asked Gehl what experiences he would bring to serving as a trustee for the school district.

As a law enforcement officer, he said he worked to “generate voluntary compliance.”

“In other words you want to have to compromise and come up with a feasible resolution,” Gehl said.

He was involved with his union while in law enforcement and eventually was elected to serve as its president. With the union he worked primarily with contract negotiations and mediated all labor contracts.

“I was always kind of the one to go to, to kind of mediate things and come up with basically conflict resolution,” Gehl said.

In his letter to the board and written responses Gehl said that he would like to see the district emphasize a science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, education, but understands it isn’t the best fit for every student. He’d also like to help the district find better options for transportation to different schools.

“This way a parent can choose the proper school for their children without being confined by the limits of available transportation,” Gehl wrote.