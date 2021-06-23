Missoula school board appoints former law enforcement officer to vacant trustee position

The Missoula County Public Schools board appointed a retired law enforcement officer Tuesday to fill the vacant high school trustee position for the Hellgate elementary district.
Michael Gehl applied for the vacant position as a means to be more involved with his children's education after a demanding work schedule in law enforcement, he said.
He now works for Sorensen Transportation to provide safety and consulting services.
“Now that I’m in my new career I’m looking forward to being able to spend more time and being more involved with my children,” Gehl said.
Gehl moved to the Missoula area about seven years ago. He previously served with the Montana Highway Patrol and as a detective for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. His wife works as a surgical nurse with Provide Surgery Center. They have two sons who attend Hellgate Elementary.
“I think you’re a good fit for our community,” said board chair Diane Lorenzen. “Hellgate Elementary is a very big part of Big Sky High School so I appreciate your willingness to step up.”
Trustee Grace Decker added that Gehl’s professional experience is not heavily represented on the board. She thinks his perspective will be valuable, she said.
As part of the application process, Gehl submitted a letter to the board and responded to three written questions before being interviewed by trustees on Tuesday evening. Gehl participated in the meeting through Zoom.
Vice chair Wilena Old Person asked Gehl what experiences he would bring to serving as a trustee for the school district.
As a law enforcement officer, he said he worked to “generate voluntary compliance.”
“In other words you want to have to compromise and come up with a feasible resolution,” Gehl said.
He was involved with his union while in law enforcement and eventually was elected to serve as its president. With the union he worked primarily with contract negotiations and mediated all labor contracts.
“I was always kind of the one to go to, to kind of mediate things and come up with basically conflict resolution,” Gehl said.
In his letter to the board and written responses Gehl said that he would like to see the district emphasize a science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, education, but understands it isn’t the best fit for every student. He’d also like to help the district find better options for transportation to different schools.
“This way a parent can choose the proper school for their children without being confined by the limits of available transportation,” Gehl wrote.
He intends to seek election and continue working with the board while his children are in school, but is open to the idea of serving as a trustee after his children have graduated.