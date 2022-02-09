Missoula school board approves election, new administrative positions

The Missoula County Public Schools board of trustees formally called for an election this spring, approved contracts related to mental health services and OK'd a slight reorganization for district administration at a meeting Tuesday.

As of Wednesday evening, 11 people had filed for trustee positions in the MCPS school election set for May 3, according to the elections office.

Keegan Witt, Jill Taber, Bracha Tenebaum, Nathan Gibson, Meg Whicher, Matt Shimanek and Wilena Old Person, an incumbent, have all filed for trustee positions representing both elementary and high schools.

Karen Sherman is the only person who has filed for High School District A, representing attendance areas for Lolo and DeSmet schools. Arlene Walker-Andrews, who was appointed to the board in 2021, is also the lone candidate running so far to represent High School District B, attendance areas for Bonner and Target Range.

Rob Woelich and Mike Gehl, who was appointed to the board in 2021, have both filed to represent High School District C, attendance areas for Hellgate Elementary School.

The MCPS board is composed of 11 trustees, seven of whom represent both elementary and high school districts. Four others represent outlying communities and can only vote on items affecting the high schools. The deadline for filing is March 24.

Possible levies

The board also approved calls to run general fund levies for both the elementary and high school districts during the spring election. The board has not decided to run a levy of any amount, but needed to call for a levy election at least 70 days before the election in case it's needed.

The district is in the middle of its second enrollment count of the year, which will help determine finer details of the levies.

Public schools funding is a complex equation that is heavily influenced by school district enrollment. Each school year, school districts in Montana conduct enrollment counts in October and February to establish the maximum funding a district can receive.

“At this point the resolution is ensuring a placeholder for the levy election. We’ll be providing the board with more information about the levy as we complete February enrollment counts and as we look at more data relating to the tax impact and intended uses of the levy proceeds,” said operations manager Pat McHugh.

Based on budget projections for fiscal year 2023, McHugh said the elementary district could levy for nearly $300,000 and $500,000 for the high school.

Trustee Mike Gehl voted in opposition to running a levy at the high school level and was the lone dissenting vote.

New position

Also at Tuesday's meeting, the board unanimously approved changes to the district’s administrative organizational structure to add an additional assistant superintendent and a workers' compensation coordinator.

Superintendent Rob Watson explained that the new assistant superintendent position would focus on policies and procedures that are specific to high school settings and would help oversee high school programs such as international baccalaureate, dual enrollment, career and technical education programs, athletics and more.

Dual enrollment is at an all-time high for MCPS, while high school enrollment in general is trending upward, Watson said.

“To put it in perspective, if you go back to the numbers in the fall of 2019, which was right before COVID, and compare it with the fall of '21, we’ve grown by 228 students at the high school level,” Watson said. “So that is tremendous growth.”

While the district has added more staff to help accommodate that growth, it has become apparent that more support is needed, Watson said. Right now, MCPS’ lone assistant superintendent is tasked with supporting 18 different building principals.

“The most important thing that this position will do is support our principals and school staff as they do their important work. We need more oversight in terms of folks supporting principals,” he continued.

Watson recommended the addition of the workers compensation coordinator to focus on workplace safety in an effort to lower the number of claims to improve the district’s premium.

The budget for the second assistant superintendent position will be covered by savings from central office positions that have been previously reduced or eliminated. The workers' compensation position is expected to be covered by savings from improving the premium.

Mental health services

The board unanimously approved the agreement with the Office of Public Instruction to continue the comprehensive school and community treatment (CSCT) program, a school-based mental health program that provides services to students enrolled in Medicaid.

The district currently contracts with the Western Montana Mental Health Center and the Youth Homes Dan Fox Program to provide CSCT services in its schools. MCPS has been offering mental health resources to students for nearly 20 years.

