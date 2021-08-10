Missoula school board approves universal mask mandate

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Watson’s recommendation is based on updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommends the use of face coverings by all people, regardless of vaccination status, while indoors in K-12 school settings.

Additionally, both the CDC and the county health department changed their quarantine requirements in school settings that identify close contacts as an individual within 3 feet of a person with COVID-19.

“That’s really important for all of us, we believe it’ll really help more kids stay in school,” Watson said.

The updated quarantine guidance from the CDC and local health department only applies for school settings with universal masking. The guidance is not applicable for optional mask use by students and staff.

The highly contentious issue of masks resulted in a four-hour-long school board meeting. The first 50 minutes were spent on agenda items not pertaining to COVID-19.

Trustee Grace Decker worried that the board’s decision may result in some people feeling unheard.

“It really hurts to think that a process like this would end up with people feeling unheard, and a decision going the way that you do not prefer does not mean that you have not been heard,” Decker said.