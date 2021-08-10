Missoula school board approves universal mask mandate

All Missoula County Public Schools students and staff will be required to wear masks while indoors when school starts this fall.
The school board approved the universal masking recommendation by a 6-3 vote at a meeting Tuesday night.
Trustees Jennifer Vogel, Michael Gehl and Jeff Avgeris cast the three votes against the motion.
“This school year is going to look much different than last school year in terms of welcoming students back, welcoming families back,” said Superintendent Rob Watson.
Thirty-eight commenters spoke on the issue of masking in the district, with 24 in favor of universal masking and 14 expressing opposition.
The guidelines will remain in effect for at least the first six weeks of school to allow the district to collect its own COVID-19 data.
Students, staff and guests will be required to wear masks while inside any district building or facility. Masks will also be required to be worn on buses. They will not be required to be worn outdoors or while eating or drinking.
“Mask breaks” during class can be allowed at a teacher’s discretion in settings where students can maintain proper distancing 6 feet from others.
In some circumstances staff may lower face coverings while teaching or presenting, if they can maintain proper distancing from others. Staff will also be able to remove their masks while working alone.
Watson’s recommendation is based on updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommends the use of face coverings by all people, regardless of vaccination status, while indoors in K-12 school settings.
Additionally, both the CDC and the county health department changed their quarantine requirements in school settings that identify close contacts as an individual within 3 feet of a person with COVID-19.
“That’s really important for all of us, we believe it’ll really help more kids stay in school,” Watson said.
The updated quarantine guidance from the CDC and local health department only applies for school settings with universal masking. The guidance is not applicable for optional mask use by students and staff.
The highly contentious issue of masks resulted in a four-hour-long school board meeting. The first 50 minutes were spent on agenda items not pertaining to COVID-19.
Trustee Grace Decker worried that the board’s decision may result in some people feeling unheard.
“It really hurts to think that a process like this would end up with people feeling unheard, and a decision going the way that you do not prefer does not mean that you have not been heard,” Decker said.
About 100 anti-mask proponents took to the streets and staged a protest near the district offices building on South Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Many attendees held signs saying “I love smiles.” Others donned American flags.
“The town of Missoula saw us today and I hope some of you saw us. I hope you heard that we were disappointed in these continued mandates,” Jill Taber said of the protest during public comment.
Tuesday’s meeting was held completely virtually via Zoom, with all trustees and district administrators participating from their homes and offices.