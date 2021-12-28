Missoula school board candidate withdraws from election following allegations of abuse

A Milltown resident announced that they are withdrawing their candidacy to serve as a Missoula County School Board trustee just six days after filing following allegations of rape and violence.

Nevin Graves launched their campaign last Monday and their filing was verified by the county election office the following day. Graves is still listed as a candidate on the Missoula County filings online as of Tuesday afternoon.

"I had the support of people I trust and admire, and I announced with hope and excitement for the chance to serve my community,” Graves wrote in a statement regarding their withdrawal.

Shortly after Graves announced their campaign for school board, Everett Johns, a current student at the University of Montana’s Alexander Blewett III School of Law, took to Facebook and detailed allegations against Graves of grooming, rape and other forms relationship abuse.

On Monday, Graves responded to Johns’ allegations saying that they “vehemently deny” them, while also announcing they would be withdrawing from the election.

Johns first met Graves when he was 11 years old in seventh grade, according to his Facebook post, and they began dating three years later, after Graves graduated high school. Johns alleges that Graves committed physical abuse against him as a minor that escalated throughout the course of their relationship. At one point, Johns claims that he stabbed Graves in the arm with a pair of scissors in an attempt to escape violence.

“That we were in a relationship has been a source of shame my entire adult life,” Johns wrote in the post.

Johns reported the abuse to law enforcement in 2019, according to the post, and the case has not been dismissed nor have charges been brought against Graves.

Earlier this fall, Johns helped organize a walkout at the law school to demand change and accountability following reports that women at the law school were discouraged from reporting allegations of sexual harassment and assault. At the walkout, Johns led the event with a speech that included his own story as a survivor, in which he did not name Graves as his alleged abuser.

Graves notes that the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Offices investigated Johns’ claims in 2019 and that they “fully cooperated with the investigation.” Graves was never charged or convicted of a crime.

“The truth is that I was 18, and Everett was 15. A three-year age gap. I acknowledge that dating him was the stupidest thing I have ever done,” Graves wrote in the statement.

Following Johns’ allegations on Facebook, Graves spoke with the Missoula Police Department to report harassment, and also filed a Title IX report, according to their statement. The Missoula Police Department had no record of a police report being filed regarding either Graves or Johns as of Monday afternoon.

“In every step of this process, I have respected and followed due process of the law,” Graves wrote. “Everett Johns chose to flaunt due process, drag my name through the mud over social media, called for the end of my political and professional career, and attacked my employer in a further attempt to [sic] effect my personal destruction.”

“My story is this: I am not a sexual predator nor a criminal, and my loved ones and myself deserve to live a life free from harassment and public denigration,” Graves continued later in the statement.

Graves is currently a Missoula Campus Organizer with the Montana Public Interest Research Group, also known as MontPIRG.

Filing for school elections in Missoula County opened on Dec. 9 and will close on Mar. 24, 2022. The election will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. There are six seats up for election.

So far, only three people, including Graves, have filed to run for the vacant positions, according to the Missoula County Elections Office.

