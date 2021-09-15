Missoula school board discusses COVID-19 cases, enrollment; welcomes new trustee

Within the first two weeks of school at Missoula County Public Schools there have been 36 active cases of COVID-19 reported among students and staff.

After the first week only 11 cases were reported, but by the second week that number jumped to 25. As of last Friday, only five of the cases were among staff.

Despite the relatively even spread of cases across the district’s 18 schools, transmissions have been difficult to determine, according to superintendent Rob Watson.

“The community spread is so prevalent in our community that it’s very difficult for us to know for sure if the cause was outside of school or if they know who the cause is,” Watson said. “A lot of times when we do the contact tracing or the case investigation, the students and the parents just don’t know where the student may have picked it up.”

The incident rate on Aug. 10 for new COVID-19 cases in Missoula County was at 24 — that’s now jumped to 76, he said.

Close contacts tracked by MCPS are not exclusive to students and staff who were exposed in school. They include anyone absent due to an exposure, even if it occurred outside the school.

After the first week of school there were 121 close contacts; by the second week that rose to 167.