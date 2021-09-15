Missoula school board discusses COVID-19 cases, enrollment; welcomes new trustee

Within the first two weeks of school at Missoula County Public Schools there have been 36 active cases of COVID-19 reported among students and staff.
After the first week only 11 cases were reported, but by the second week that number jumped to 25. As of last Friday, only five of the cases were among staff.
Despite the relatively even spread of cases across the district’s 18 schools, transmissions have been difficult to determine, according to superintendent Rob Watson.
“The community spread is so prevalent in our community that it’s very difficult for us to know for sure if the cause was outside of school or if they know who the cause is,” Watson said. “A lot of times when we do the contact tracing or the case investigation, the students and the parents just don’t know where the student may have picked it up.”
The incident rate on Aug. 10 for new COVID-19 cases in Missoula County was at 24 — that’s now jumped to 76, he said.
Close contacts tracked by MCPS are not exclusive to students and staff who were exposed in school. They include anyone absent due to an exposure, even if it occurred outside the school.
After the first week of school there were 121 close contacts; by the second week that rose to 167.
In just the third week of school, the district is already experiencing “clusters” in classrooms at various grade levels.
“Meaning, that we might have one or two cases spread out over a couple of weeks and we start to question, is there spread going on in the classroom?” Watson said.
After a “cluster” is identified, the district will offer COVID-19 testing to students performed by school nurses.
Enrollment looking ‘pretty positive’
Although the first official enrollment count hasn’t happened yet, Watson said that the preliminary numbers are “pretty positive.”
There were 9,009 students attending MCPS at the enrollment count in October 2020. Based on preliminary numbers the district is expecting to be somewhere between 9,300 or 9,400 students.
But the growth isn’t exclusive to a certain cohort of students.
There are about 140 additional students enrolled in grades K-5, about 20 new students at the middle schools and nearly 150 more students at the high schools.
When the school board approved the district’s budget in a meeting last month, it was slightly smaller than the previous year’s budget due to a dip in enrollment across the district. Watson explained that the board has an opportunity to amend the budget based on an influx of students.
“What the Legislature said last spring is, you can go ahead and do a budget amendment but the money to make up that difference is going to have to come out of your (school resource officer) funds,” Watson said.
Prior to the last legislative session, the board could amend the budget and request money from the state for the additional students.
The district is considering recommending the budget amendment to the board, as it “preserves the budget for future years,” Watson said.
The board can amend the budget after the first enrollment count in October, or they can do it again after the February count.
New trustee
A retired University of Montana educator was appointed to the district’s board of trustees to represent the Target Range district. Tuesday was her first meeting as a MCPS trustee.
Arlene Walker-Andrews and her husband moved to Missoula 18 years ago. She worked as an associate provost at UM for 11 years before retiring. She has previous experience with school boards and served as a trustee at a district in New Jersey in the 1990s.
Walker-Andrews holds a doctorate in experimental psychology from Cornell and taught at Rutgers University for 22 years before moving to Montana. She has two grown daughters who live out of state.