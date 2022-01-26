Missoula school board discusses upcoming election, approves girls wrestling co-op

The Missoula County Public Schools board discussed timelines for upcoming school elections and administrators pitched two new positions for the board’s consideration at a virtual meeting on Tuesday night.

The board also unanimously approved a cooperative sponsorship between Big Sky High School and Loyola High School for girls wrestling. A boys wrestling co-op was already in place.

Prospective candidates for the upcoming school board election have until 5 p.m. March 24 to file with the Missoula County Elections Office. Six positions are up for election this year, including three K-12 trustee seats and three high school trustee seats.

The MCPS board is comprised of 11 trustees, seven of whom represent both elementary and high school districts. Four others represent outlying communities and can only vote on items affecting the high schools.

As of Wednesday afternoon, seven candidates had filed for the MCPS school board election, according to the elections office. No one has filed to run for the MCPS High School District A position, a three-year term representing attendance areas for Lolo and DeSmet schools.

Nicole Otto, Keegan Witt, Jill Taber and Wilena Old Person, an incumbent, have filed for positions representing both elementary and high school districts.

Arlene Walker-Andrews, who was appointed to the board last year, is the only candidate running to represent Missoula High School District B, attendance areas for Bonner and Target Range, after Nevin Graves dropped out of the race shortly after filing last month.

Rob Woelich and Mike Gehl, who was appointed to the board last summer, are running to represent Missoula High School District C, attendance areas for Hellgate Elementary School.

Pat McHugh, the district’s director of business and operations, presented the board with budget projections for fiscal year 2023. Based on his estimations, the elementary district could run a levy for up to $301,716 and the high school could seek $534,791.

“This is the most we could ask for in order to get to that highest budgeted amount,” McHugh said.

Public school funding is a complex equation that is heavily influenced by school district enrollment. Each school year, school districts in Montana conduct enrollment counts in October and February to establish the maximum funding a district can receive.

The district will have a finalized snapshot of the budget after its February enrollment count.

McHugh also provided the board with a calendar with election and budget deadlines. The board will be expected to call for trustee and levy elections at the next regular meeting scheduled for Feb. 8. From there, the board would approve levy amounts at a meeting in March.

The board did not discuss if it would run a levy election during Tuesday's meeting.

Superintendent Rob Watson pitched two new positions — an assistant superintendent for grades 9-12 and coordinator for the workers' compensation program — to be added to the district’s organizational structure.

This is not the first time Watson has suggested changes to the district’s administrative structure. In February 2020, he scrapped the district’s former regional director model and created an assistant superintendent position with the board’s approval.

“Mr. (Russ) Lodge has done a great job, but unfortunately it’s just too much for one person’s plate. That position has grown to be too large for just one person,” Watson said.

Watson added that the district has seen an influx of high school students, which is why the assistant superintendent position would specifically support high schools. The proposed staffer would work with the Missoula Online Academy, and help coordinate the district’s relationships with the Montana Digital Academy and the Montana High School Association for athletics and extracurriculars.

The second assistant superintendent would be covered by savings from central office positions that have been reduced or eliminated, Watson said.

The proposed coordinator for workers' compensation is an effort for the district to bring down its premiums, which have been on the rise recently, Watson said.

“So this particular position is new, but we feel like if we can get the premium down it would pay for itself and that’s what happened many, many years ago when the district focused on workplace safety — the premium came down and we were able to cover the cost of that position,” Watson said.

The discussion about the proposed positions was not an action item on the board’s agenda. They will be discussed at a later meeting.

