Missoula school board meeting ends quickly after trustee refuses to wear mask

Missoula County Public Schools trustees met for fewer than four minutes at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday night because trustee Mike Gehl refused to wear a mask in the boardroom.

Board chair Diane Lorenzen asked Gehl if he would wear a mask twice before closing the meeting.

“I would like the record to reflect that trustee Gehl has chosen not to wear a mask in spite of the fact that everyone else in the room was wearing a mask and that the district requires teachers and students to wear masks,” Lorenzen said at the start of the meeting. “Trustee Gehl, could I please ask you to wear a mask?”

“As I’ve stated before chairman, I’m not required to. If you could state a state code that I’m obligated to follow I would be more than happy to follow that, but I’m not bound by any state statute whatsoever,” Gehl replied.

After Lorenzen’s second request, Gehl responded that he did not feel he needed to wear one because she was wearing her own mask.

Lorenzen later added that the board has received pushback from district teachers that the board members don’t enforce policies they set.

In August, the board approved a universal masking policy for the district in a 6-3 vote. The same policy was extended in an October meeting. Gehl voted against the policy both times.

The board-approved mask policy states that face coverings are required to be worn by all students, staff, volunteers or guests inside all MCPS facilities, including administrative offices.

Tuesday’s meeting was held in a hybrid format, with trustees and district staff meeting in a boardroom in an administrative office building, while the public was limited to virtual participation on Zoom or streaming online.

Throughout the first semester of the school year the trustees largely conducted their meetings in an entirely virtual format on Zoom. This was one of their few times meeting in person in any capacity this school year.

“Trustee Gehl appeared in the press complaining that we didn’t have meetings in person. So here we sit in person with trustee Gehl refusing to wear a mask,” Lorenzen said at the meeting.

Lorenzen then opened up the floor for comment from the other board members.

Trustee Grace Decker said that Gehl’s refusal to wear a mask “sends a terrible message to our staff” and to the community as he was defying the board’s own policy. She likened his actions to bringing a beer into the boardroom.

“You’ve called the meeting to order, but we are not in order because we are not following the policies that we as a body have set,” Decker concluded.

Trustee Nancy Hobbins backed up Decker’s remarks and added that she did not feel comfortable to participate in the board meeting with Gehl’s defiance of the policy amid this most recent surge of COVID cases.

“So I will leave this meeting if we can’t all follow the rules,” Hobbins said.

Rather than adjourning the meeting, Lorenzen opted to simply close the meeting until further notice. Another meeting date had not yet been set by Wednesday morning.

“Apparently we will have to meet virtually until trustee Gehl is off the board,” Lorenzen said.

The board typically schedules two meetings a month to stay on top of the latest happenings with the district.

"We hope we can continue to do that and I'll work with the board chair to figure out an effective way to run board meetings so we can continue because we have items that need to be addressed by the board," said Superintendent Rob Watson on Wednesday regarding the meeting. "I'm hoping that by our second January meeting we'll have this figured out so that we can continue with the business of the school district."

The board's agenda for Tuesday night included approving personnel reports for both the elementary and high school districts as well as athletics and Montana High School Association proposals.

This story will be updated.

