Missoula school board to consider mask rules at Tuesday meeting

The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees is set to consider a recommendation Tuesday night for universal face coverings inside all district facilities and offices for the upcoming school year.
Superintendent Rob Watson made the recommendation after meeting with the district’s COVID-19 task force members and taking public comment ahead of Tuesday's trustees meeting, set for 6 p.m. The district ended last year with similar requirements.
The meeting will be held virtually on Zoom, with opportunities to participate through Missoula Community Access Television and on Facebook livestream. Public comment can be submitted ahead of the meeting by emailing publiccomment@mcpsmt.org. There will also be opportunities for public comment during the meeting for Zoom participants.
The draft recommendation states that face coverings are required for all students, staff, volunteers and guests regardless of vaccination status while indoors or on buses.
There are some mask use exceptions for staff in circumstances while teaching or presenting when six feet of distancing can be maintained from others. Staff may also remove masks when working alone away from students or members of the public.
Students will be able to remove face coverings for mask breaks determined by staff throughout the school day when appropriate distancing can be maintained.
Should it be approved by trustees, the guidance will be reviewed after the first six weeks of school and is subject to change. Any changes to the policy will be determined by the local incident rate of new COVID-19 positive cases, vaccination rate and district data related to positive COVID-19 cases and transmission.
Watson formed his decision by considering guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other health organizations like the Missoula City-County Health Department and the American Academy of Pediatrics, he said. Guidance from Montana’s Office of Public Instruction was also considered.