Missoula school board to consider mask rules at Tuesday meeting

The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees is set to consider a recommendation Tuesday night for universal face coverings inside all district facilities and offices for the upcoming school year.

Superintendent Rob Watson made the recommendation after meeting with the district’s COVID-19 task force members and taking public comment ahead of Tuesday's trustees meeting, set for 6 p.m. The district ended last year with similar requirements.

The meeting will be held virtually on Zoom, with opportunities to participate through Missoula Community Access Television and on Facebook livestream. Public comment can be submitted ahead of the meeting by emailing publiccomment@mcpsmt.org. There will also be opportunities for public comment during the meeting for Zoom participants.

The draft recommendation states that face coverings are required for all students, staff, volunteers and guests regardless of vaccination status while indoors or on buses.

