Missoula school board to vote on mask mandate Tuesday

The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees will meet virtually Tuesday to consider changes to the district’s face covering policy.
MCPS superintendent Rob Watson recommends the board continue mask guidelines for all students and staff. However, he requests the trustees direct the district’s COVID-19 task force to set parameters to modify the policy.
In August, trustees decided in a 6-3 vote to require masks indoors for at least the first six weeks of school to allow the district to collect its own COVID-19 data.
So far this year there have been 283 total cases of COVID-19 among district students and staff as of Friday, Oct. 8. Every building in the district has reported at least one case of COVID-19.
During the week ending Oct. 8 there were 330 people in the district who were absent from school due to close contacts with a COVID-19 positive individual. Of that, 11 of the close contacts were considered district staff.
“We’ve got this face-covering requirement in place, but I think a good question that we’ve received and a good expectation from us is what would be the considerations we would have in place and at what point would we consider modifying the face-covering recommendation,” Watson said on Monday at the district's COVID-19 task force meeting.
Members continued discussing what the district should consider “triggers” to remove or modify masking requirements. All three of the options Watson asked the task force to consider rely on low community spread and vaccine availability.
The first option is to have no change in the face-covering policy until the vaccine is available for children between the ages of 5 to 11 and low to moderate community spread in Missoula County. The second is to consider changes for high school students but make no change for students kindergarten through 8th grade until the vaccine is available for children between the ages of 5 to 11 and community spread is considered low or moderate.
The final option is to modify the mask requirements for all grade levels when community spread is considered low or moderate.
“There are pros and cons to every one of these options. There is no perfect option,” Watson said. “I think what’s important is as a committee we just decide on what sort of conditions would there have to be in place before we would really consider changing our face covering guidelines.”
Task force member Kristi Dalenberg, a staff member at MCPS, said that the district should be considering more options for mitigation rather than looking at loosening some of its strategies.
“I’m finding it a bit ironic that we’re talking about when do we get rid of the mask mandate when the numbers are the worst they’ve ever been,” Dalenberg said.
Rachel Danielson, a teacher at Franklin Elementary on the task force, shared similar concerns as Dalenberg. Franklin Elementary is a preschool program through MCPS, and was the first building-wide closure due to COVID-19 so far this school year.
“That always kind of brings me back to what, as this task force, what is our ultimate goal. What are we looking at because I’m seeing kind of a mess here at Franklin,” Danielson said.
The task force did not come to a conclusion on what metrics should be specifically used to consider lifting the mask mandate on Monday. Watson said they would continue discussions at a future meeting.
“I applaud you for considering a benchmark, I would love it if it were recommended tomorrow as you’re reviewing (the mask policy),” said Jill Taber during public comment at the end of the meeting. “I don’t know that we need more time to put a number on it.”
The school board meeting starts at 6 p.m. and can be watched via Zoom or on Missoula Community Access Television. The meeting stream will also be shared to the MCAT and MCPS Facebook pages.