Missoula school board to vote on mask mandate Tuesday

Members continued discussing what the district should consider “triggers” to remove or modify masking requirements. All three of the options Watson asked the task force to consider rely on low community spread and vaccine availability.

The first option is to have no change in the face-covering policy until the vaccine is available for children between the ages of 5 to 11 and low to moderate community spread in Missoula County. The second is to consider changes for high school students but make no change for students kindergarten through 8th grade until the vaccine is available for children between the ages of 5 to 11 and community spread is considered low or moderate.

The final option is to modify the mask requirements for all grade levels when community spread is considered low or moderate.

“There are pros and cons to every one of these options. There is no perfect option,” Watson said. “I think what’s important is as a committee we just decide on what sort of conditions would there have to be in place before we would really consider changing our face covering guidelines.”

Task force member Kristi Dalenberg, a staff member at MCPS, said that the district should be considering more options for mitigation rather than looking at loosening some of its strategies.