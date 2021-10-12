Missoula school trustees vote to keep mask mandate

In a meeting Tuesday night, the Missoula County Public Schools board of trustees voted to continue the district’s mask mandate.
The board will also allow its COVID-19 task force to set parameters as to when to lift the policy.
Superintendent Rob Watson recommended the district keep the mask requirement in place and empower the task force.
Trustee Jeff Avgeris amended the motion to include a four-week deadline for the board to revisit the policy. Trustees approved Avgeris’ amendment in a 6-4 vote.
Watson’s recommendation with Avgeris’ amendment was approved by the board in an 8-2 vote, with trustees Mike Gehl and Jen Vogel voting against.
“At this point the administration is recommending to continue our face covering guidelines but I wanted to say that I think one of the big unknown questions, and it’s a legitimate question, is how long do we continue this?” Watson said Tuesday night.
The district’s COVID-19 task force met several times in the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s meeting to revisit the mask mandate and has not yet come to a conclusion on what triggers would be used to lift the mask policy.
Not all trustees were in support of Avgeris’ deadline amendment to Watson’s recommendation, with trustees Arlene Walker-Andrews, Grace Decker, Diane Lorenzen and Nancy Hobbins voting against it.
“I’m trying really hard to move masks away from the front line of every conversation this board has,” Lorenzen said.
“I really appreciate that we’re working together, we’re being kind to each other. So I would like to not do that, I don’t want it to be a fixed agenda item to come up every meeting indefinitely,” she continued.
Decker added that she felt Avgeris’ amendment came “from a well intentioned place,” but that she doesn’t think the four-week deadline is practical.
Very few community members offered public comment during the board’s discussion about the mask policy. Jill Taber read a statement aloud on behalf of 33 other MCPS parents against the continuation of the mask policy.
“When will the district consider the most important data point of all — a countywide survival rate of 99%?” Taber asked the board.
There were 24 comments submitted for public comment ahead of the meeting. Of those, one commenter spoke against the continuation of the policy, one provided an unclear opinion and 22 wrote in favor of maintaining masks.
One benefit of the mask policy is that the district can shrink its close contact “bubble” from 6 feet to 3 feet, Watson said. If the district were to no longer use masks it would have to revert back to 6-foot distancing.
“3 feet versus 6 feet is four times the radius, that just simply means more kids out of school. Whether you believe in it or not or anything else, it transactionally means more kids out of school if we get rid of masks,” trustee Koan Mercer said. “And that’s what’s going to make it hard for me in the metrics as well, because that’s always going to be true.”
Watson estimated that there would be about 30-40% more close contacts identified in the district if it were to lift masks.
So far this year there have been 283 total cases of COVID-19 among district students and staff as of Friday, Oct. 8. Last week, there were 330 people in the district who were absent from school due to being a close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual.