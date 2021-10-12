Missoula school trustees vote to keep mask mandate

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m trying really hard to move masks away from the front line of every conversation this board has,” Lorenzen said.

“I really appreciate that we’re working together, we’re being kind to each other. So I would like to not do that, I don’t want it to be a fixed agenda item to come up every meeting indefinitely,” she continued.

Decker added that she felt Avgeris’ amendment came “from a well intentioned place,” but that she doesn’t think the four-week deadline is practical.

Very few community members offered public comment during the board’s discussion about the mask policy. Jill Taber read a statement aloud on behalf of 33 other MCPS parents against the continuation of the mask policy.

“When will the district consider the most important data point of all — a countywide survival rate of 99%?” Taber asked the board.

There were 24 comments submitted for public comment ahead of the meeting. Of those, one commenter spoke against the continuation of the policy, one provided an unclear opinion and 22 wrote in favor of maintaining masks.