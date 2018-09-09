Texting, Instagramming and tweeting will have to wait until after class for most students at Missoula County Public Schools.
An increasing number of schools are asking students to put cell phones away until after class in an effort to adopt a more unified approach to the regulation of phone use.
“We’re trying to strike the balance between what’s an appropriate educational or instructional use versus what’s a personal use that could potentially distract from the educational environment,” MCPS superintendent Mark Thane said.
Although classroom rules regarding electronics vary among teachers at some schools, others are implementing school-wide policies to eliminate distractions during class.
At Sentinel High School, principal Ted Fuller said students are only allowed to use their phones before school, after school, during lunch and in passing time between classes.
Before each class starts, students are expected to put their phones in caddies that resemble hanging shoe racks. Each caddy has numbered pockets, which are assigned to each student. Last spring, Fuller ordered 90 caddies for teachers at Sentinel to use.
Since they’ve been in use this year, Fuller said they've had less disciplinary actions related to phone use. He also said teachers have reported a different learning environment with improved focus.
“There’s a potential for addictive relationships to cell phones and I think kids are especially prone to that,” Fuller said.
Teachers still have the ability to ask students to get their phones if they’re needed for an instructional purpose, but for the most part, they stay in the caddies. Students are also prohibited from using phones when they go on bathroom breaks or use hall passes.
At Big Sky High School, teachers also use cell phone caddies, principal Jennifer Courtney said.
“It’s not punitive,” Courtney said. “It’s to educate kids on the value of not having that direct access to their phones in their hands. Our hope is to keep kids more in tune with what is happening academically.”
Teachers at Big Sky are encouraged to set an example by placing their phones in the caddies as well.
MCPS policy states that schools are allowed to regulate the use of personal electronic devices on school grounds or during school-sponsored activities. But it’s up to each school to decide how to handle it.
At Hellgate High School, each teacher posts their cell phone policy in their classroom.
“Our staff asked for flexibility because they use cell phones differently,” Hellgate principal Judson Miller said.
Miller said that some teachers have caddies, some integrate it into the lesson and some have immediate consequences for students who are caught with their phone in class.
“It’s progressive discipline,” Miller said. “As long as it’s clearly posted and it’s taught so kids know what will happen.”
Students may face disciplinary actions if cell phone use becomes an issue, which could result in a meeting with parents or a student losing cell phone privileges altogether.
As technology continues to evolve, phones may be more difficult to avoid in classrooms and students will have to practice self-regulating, Thane said.
“I think there’s a responsibility on the part of the user to make sure it’s used appropriately and it’s not used for activities that are unrelated to what’s happening in the classroom, whether it be social media or online shopping or whatever it might be,” Thane said.