Missoula schools close; meals available for kids

On Monday, Aswell started a Facebook thread asking how people who are working remotely with kids at home are faring. Within a few hours, the post had more than 100 comments that detailed parents taking turns watching their kids, photos of kids climbing on boxes or drawing on kitchen cabinets, and one commenter who simply wrote “not well.”

At this point, the decision for a day care center to close or remain open is up to individual providers, said Edie McLean, a Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services child care licensor for Missoula.

Kelly Rosenleaf, the executive director of Child Care Resources, Inc., which works to support families and child care providers in Missoula, said that until there is a statewide directive for child care providers to close, she has been talking to providers about assessing the risks for themselves, their coworkers, the families they serve and the community.

Rosenleaf said child care facilities have more sanitation requirements than a regular home but "keeping up with kids who put toys in their mouth is difficult … and then giving that to another kid. So it's a real risk." She also noted that child care providers, especially small home-based centers, operate on narrow margins and that closing down for a couple weeks may mean not being able to pay their mortgage.

