Missoula schools close; meals available for kids

Following a directive from Gov. Steve Bullock, Missoula County Public Schools announced all of the district's schools will remain closed from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27.
The closure of public schools, coupled with some day care centers that took similar action independently due to growing concerns about the novel coronavirus, have left some parents scrambling to find child care and substitutes for services typically received at school, such as free lunches.
"We're trying to work 40 hours a week and take care of our kids," said Sarah Aswell, a Missoula parent and comedian.
Aswell has been spending time at home with her 5- and 7-year-old children after the district and the day care center that her youngest child attends both closed on Monday. Aswell works at Submittable, whose employees went remote starting Monday, so she and her husband have been able to stay home with her children. Aswell said her in-laws typically help with child care but because older populations are most at risk, she and her husband have had to split child care duties, which has not come without challenges.
On Monday, Aswell started a Facebook thread asking how people who are working remotely with kids at home are faring. Within a few hours, the post had more than 100 comments that detailed parents taking turns watching their kids, photos of kids climbing on boxes or drawing on kitchen cabinets, and one commenter who simply wrote “not well.”
At this point, the decision for a day care center to close or remain open is up to individual providers, said Edie McLean, a Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services child care licensor for Missoula.
Kelly Rosenleaf, the executive director of Child Care Resources, Inc., which works to support families and child care providers in Missoula, said that until there is a statewide directive for child care providers to close, she has been talking to providers about assessing the risks for themselves, their coworkers, the families they serve and the community.
Rosenleaf said child care facilities have more sanitation requirements than a regular home but "keeping up with kids who put toys in their mouth is difficult … and then giving that to another kid. So it's a real risk." She also noted that child care providers, especially small home-based centers, operate on narrow margins and that closing down for a couple weeks may mean not being able to pay their mortgage.
The announcement by Missoula County Public Schools came after Bullock issued the statewide directive on Sunday. The closure of MCPS schools may be extended based on guidance from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and/or the governor’s office.
Children tend to be at low risk for serious symptoms associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to the federal Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention, but they can still spread the infection, which has led to the decision for day care providers and schools to close.
"This is only going to work as a whole for our community if we make the choice and the commitment to the social distancing," said Katie West, the executive director of Fort Courage Child Care in Missoula. "We need to do our part to flatten the curve … so that was why we made the choice."
Fort Courage Child Care is one of the larger child care facilities in Missoula and is licensed to care for 96 children ages 6 weeks to 6 years. West said the facility is closed until Friday, although the closure will likely extend for an undetermined amount of time, something that will be discussed at a board meeting this week.
Kari Obma, an anesthesiologist whose 3- and 5-year-old children attended Fort Courage until it closed Monday, said that although she can't work remote, she thinks closing schools and day care facilities is an "incredibly important decision." Obma has been working with neighbors to coordinate day care while she works.
Missoula County Public Schools is working to make longer-term plans with their COVID-19 response team, which met Monday and will share updates with staff, parents and the community.
“We understand that school closure can be a hardship for our students and families. We will be working during spring break to develop plans for access to our school lunch program as well as other critical student services during the closure. We will have plans in place by March 23,” noted Superintendent Rob Watson in a press release.
During the district's spring break this week, the Missoula Food Bank will distribute meals at the following sites:
• Travois Village: Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday to Friday
• Futura Mobile Homes, Lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m., Monday to Friday
• EmPower Place at the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center — Breakfast: 9:30 to 11 a.m., Wednesday AND Friday; Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday to Friday; Supper: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday.
As part of Missoula County Public Schools' closure, all sports practices, driver’s education programs and Lifelong Learning Center programs and classes are suspended. Those cancellations include all activities or practices that were planned over spring break, which was scheduled March 16 to 20. Those activities, as well as other school-related activities, will be suspended at least through Friday, March 27.
The district is also postponing, rescheduling or canceling several post-spring break activities. The ACT test to be given to all juniors on March 24 will be rescheduled. The District Music Festival in the first week of April will likely be canceled, although the district is still waiting for the final word from the Montana High School Association, according to the press release.
The district directed parents and families to ask their principal questions about specific activities at their school.
MCPS will also cancel or postpone any school event until May 8 that exceeds 50 or more people, as well as any event that may be smaller than 50, following new CDC guidelines released Monday.