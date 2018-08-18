As Missoula schools and the county consider where to put unexpected tax revenues spurred by the city’s dip into special district revenues, one City Council member is urging people to push back against the proposed city budget and the special districts.
“The city of Missoula does not have a revenue problem, we have a spending problem,” Councilman Jesse Ramos wrote Friday in a press release. “The answer is simple, if we reduce our spending we will have more than enough to repair our roads and lower taxes.”
Pat McHugh, executive director of buying and operations for Missoula County Public Schools, said MCPS didn’t know until Wednesday morning about the estimated $1 million in revenues the schools will receive from the city’s decision to tap into the special districts. That message was relayed to the schools by city officials shortly before Mayor John Engen read a letter to the City Council, conveying his recommendations for the Fiscal Year 2019 budget.
McHugh said it was a pleasant surprise, and the schools probably will use 60 percent of the funds to reduce property taxes, and put the remainder into a rainy day reserve account they’ve been trying to build.
“The timing is interesting; we’re adopting our budgets on Monday, so we are identifying the levies and mills we’ll be assessing,” McHugh said. “In the school financing world, there’s not a lot of flexibility. It would be great if we could offset something in meaningful ways. We can’t just deposit it in the general fund. That’s not an option for us.”
Andrew Czorney, the county’s chief financial officer, said the county also learned right before the mayor’s speech on Wednesday that it will receive between $512,000 and $518,000 in unexpected revenue due to the city’s proposed budget.
“Yes, I was surprised,” Czorney said with a laugh. “The city generally doesn’t give money away without expecting something in return. We didn’t know it was coming.”
The county also is finalizing its annual budget, with a public hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. Aug. 23 in Room 151 of the Courthouse Annex. Czorney said the last he heard is commissioners also are considering a 60/40 split, with the bulk going to operational costs and lowering the amount of property taxes the county planned on collecting. The remainder probably will go toward maintenance and replacing infrastructure, like roads and bridges.
The unexpected windfall comes after the city worked out a one-time agreement with the Missoula Redevelopment Agency for money that typically would go into one of six Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts, also known as urban renewal districts. When the districts are created, a base level of taxable value is established. Any increase in taxable value for properties within the district goes into a special pool of money that only can be spent on improvements within the district.
Since each district’s income is based upon the number of mills levied by the city, county and schools, state statutes note that if one entity taps into the money, all three benefit from that.
A variety of factors combined this year to create a shortfall in the city of Missoula’s proposed budget. Along with raising taxes by about $40 annually on the average city home value of $268,250, the city tapped into the TIF district funding.
According to Ellen Buchanan, director of redevelopment, housing and economic development for the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, at this point the total amount of TIF funds that will be remitted among the three entities is $2.7 million, with about $750,000 going to the city.
“There are other taxing jurisdictions that will get remittances as well, but in smaller amounts since their percentage of the mills is less,” Buchanan wrote in an email to the Missoulian.
City Council members contacted by the Missoulian said they also weren’t aware of the mayor’s decision to dip into the TIF money until Wednesday’s meeting. Most supported the move.
“I think it’s a good idea. Obviously there’s implications on what can be done in those urban renewal districts with the release of the money, but given the array of options before us I thought using the capacity from those TIF districts was a reasonable way to ensure we can maintain services,” said council member John DiBari.
But Ramos, his fellow council member, is an outspoken opponent to TIF districts, saying because the increase in taxable value only can be used within their boundaries, it robs money from other essential services like fire, police and schools. He sent out the press release Friday, urging Missoula residents to attend the City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at 140 W. Pine St., and share their stories about how the current tax burden is affecting them.
Ramos added that he wants the city to take more money from the TIF districts to pay for an additional police officer, and at the council’s morning meeting on Wednesday will offer ways to cut the city’s budget.