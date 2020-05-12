Missoula schools plan in-person graduations

The health department also strongly recommended all attendees, students and staff wear face masks, which Watson said the district will also strongly encourage.

Watson said the district is working out the details of the final plan, but said they are considering breaking apart graduating classes for the district's three large urban high schools — Hellgate, Big Sky and Sentinel. He said Willard Alternative High School and Seeley Swan High School may not need to have split ceremonies because they have smaller graduating classes that fit within the 250-person limit.

"What we're thinking about is breaking apart those large classes at the three of our high schools into three smaller groups and running those three smaller ceremonies, all on the same day," Watson said.

That would mean spreading out the ceremonies over several days, with each high school having short, 45-minute ceremonies where graduates would forgo traditional handshakes and instead pick up their diplomas from a table to avoid physical contact.

Each senior would likely be allowed two guests for schools to stay within the 250-person limit. The district said it will also stream ceremonies online for family members who are unable to attend.