Missoula schools plan in-person graduations

High school seniors in Missoula County Public Schools will have the chance to walk across the stage and get their diplomas this year, although graduation ceremonies are going to look much different than in past years.
"Any ceremony that we have, we have to be cognizant and careful of social distancing, which means 6-foot physical distance between graduates and 6-foot physical distance between any guests that might be in attendance," Superintendent Rob Watson said in a Tuesday school board meeting.
Ceremonies will be limited to 250 people, which will include not only the students, but any guests and volunteers.
The decision to hold in-person ceremonies came after the Missoula City-County Health Department announced last week that the county would allow graduation ceremonies, although schools will need to issue a plan to the department and obtain written approval.
A few weeks ago, the district thought it might only be able to hold virtual ceremonies due to COVID-19 concerns, but that has changed as the state continues a phased reopening.
According to the order, graduation organizers must ensure all attendees can maintain 6-foot physical distancing, establish protocols for how to minimize people congregating in lines to get into the venue, post signs with expectations, and ensure personal hygiene, sanitation and personal protection.
The health department also strongly recommended all attendees, students and staff wear face masks, which Watson said the district will also strongly encourage.
Watson said the district is working out the details of the final plan, but said they are considering breaking apart graduating classes for the district's three large urban high schools — Hellgate, Big Sky and Sentinel. He said Willard Alternative High School and Seeley Swan High School may not need to have split ceremonies because they have smaller graduating classes that fit within the 250-person limit.
"What we're thinking about is breaking apart those large classes at the three of our high schools into three smaller groups and running those three smaller ceremonies, all on the same day," Watson said.
That would mean spreading out the ceremonies over several days, with each high school having short, 45-minute ceremonies where graduates would forgo traditional handshakes and instead pick up their diplomas from a table to avoid physical contact.
Each senior would likely be allowed two guests for schools to stay within the 250-person limit. The district said it will also stream ceremonies online for family members who are unable to attend.
Watson said the district has an outdoor venue in mind that they will announce in the coming weeks after finalizing their plans.
The district's board of trustees is not required to approve the final graduation plan, although it will have to be approved by the health department.
The health department, at any time, can also require schools to scale back, postpone, or cancel graduation ceremonies if notified by the health officer to do so.
Also Tuesday night, the district welcomed three new trustees to the school board. Jeff Avgeris, Koan Mercer and Jennifer Vogel were all appointed to their positions Tuesday after being elected by acclamation.
