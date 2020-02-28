Missoula schools, residents prepare for coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The outbreak has already become a factor in the University of Montana’s international programming. “We actually are having daily conversations with the U.S. Department of State on this issue,” said Deena Mansour, executive director of UM’s Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center. The Mansfield Center oversees a wide range of international exchange programs, many of them State Department-funded.

“At this point, the Mansfield Center has not had any program cancellations. We’re preparing for cancellations … but it’s a relatively minor number of people at this point” that have been affected, Mansour said.

Those facing a possible change in itineraries include four Missoula-area high school students who had been preparing to go to South Korea in April. Mansour said they had been put on notice that the program might have to change, but it had not been formally postponed yet.

The Mansfield Center also had planned to bring 21 students from Southeast Asia to Missoula in late March. The center typically books Asian guests’ flights through Japan or Korea, but plans to re-route this group through other hubs in Europe or Dubai. And “absolutely, we will only bring them here if it’s safe for them, safe for our community,” Mansour said.