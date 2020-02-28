Missoula schools, residents prepare for coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak hasn’t reached Montana, but is already weighing on Missoulians’ minds and plans.
As of Wednesday, the World Health Organization reported more than 81,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 78,191 of them in China. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control confirmed 14 cases in the United States as of Wednesday afternoon. None of those cases were in Montana.
But “with (reports from the Centers for Disease Control) and the popular news media, it’s quite a large amount of folks looking for respirator masks,” said Roger Hagglund, an assistant manager at the Ace Hardware store in the Tremper’s Shopping Center Thursday. “A large amount of them were sold out of our stores yesterday.”
Hagglund noted that the particle masks are “certainly not a medical device … but better than nothing. The best use of a respiration mask or a filter mask is to prevent droplets (from escaping the wearer). They’re most useful to prevent a spread.”
Educational institutions are also bracing. Rob Watson, superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools, told the Missoulian in an emailed statement that “We will work closely with (the) Missoula City/County Health Department regarding this issue and we will take their guidance as we develop our response and plan for the spread of the coronavirus and how it may impact our schools.”
You have free articles remaining.
The outbreak has already become a factor in the University of Montana’s international programming. “We actually are having daily conversations with the U.S. Department of State on this issue,” said Deena Mansour, executive director of UM’s Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center. The Mansfield Center oversees a wide range of international exchange programs, many of them State Department-funded.
“At this point, the Mansfield Center has not had any program cancellations. We’re preparing for cancellations … but it’s a relatively minor number of people at this point” that have been affected, Mansour said.
Those facing a possible change in itineraries include four Missoula-area high school students who had been preparing to go to South Korea in April. Mansour said they had been put on notice that the program might have to change, but it had not been formally postponed yet.
The Mansfield Center also had planned to bring 21 students from Southeast Asia to Missoula in late March. The center typically books Asian guests’ flights through Japan or Korea, but plans to re-route this group through other hubs in Europe or Dubai. And “absolutely, we will only bring them here if it’s safe for them, safe for our community,” Mansour said.
Caroline McLean, assistant director for international students and scholars at UM’s Global Engagement Office, wrote that “currently, my office has sent messages of support to all international visitors offering support and assistance for any issues any students/scholars may have experienced as a result of the rapid spread of the virus. To that end, I have worked with several visiting international scholars to extend their visa status to accommodate difficulties in travel to China due to the virus.”
Marja Unkuri-Chaudhry, director of UM’s education abroad and partnerships, oversees outgoing study-abroad programs for the university. She wrote in an email that a faculty-directed trip to Hong Kong, Macau and China had been suspended. “We currently have no students in China or in South Korea on UM sponsored study abroad programs," she wrote.
“We are closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 worldwide and have reached out to our students on year- and semester-long programs globally to share relevant Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) guidance and updates,” she wrote.