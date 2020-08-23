Missoula schools set to reopen this week, though some families will stay home

“We have cleaning and sanitation, disinfecting, hand washing, social distancing, cohort grouping and masking, home screening and asking people to stay home if they have any symptoms whatsoever of COVID,” Krininger said. School buses will also operate on staggered schedules to limit the number of students aboard at a time.

Jeff Serviss, a custodian at Big Sky High School, said custodial staff will clean in the mornings and evenings when students are not in the building, and will clean bathrooms on the hour throughout the day “to hit those contact areas like toilet paper dispensers, paper towel dispensers, everything.” He said teachers will be given bottles with a mixture of bleach and water to disinfect frequently touched areas because “They can see where all the kids are touching."

For as many plans as the district has put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, many families are still expressing concerns, and some are even planning to homeschool.

Lipkind, who is responsible for overseeing all homeschooling in Missoula County, said homeschooling notifications are coming in “fast and furious,” forming a stack on her desk. Lipkind said she doesn’t yet know how many students are opting to homeschool this year, but said she has received notifications from at least a hundred families, each of which could have multiple children.