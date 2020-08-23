Missoula schools set to reopen this week, though some families will stay home

Wearing a mask, washing hands and keeping distance from peers are a few things that students added to a list of what makes them feel safe when they returned to school earlier this summer for a "Ramp Up" program to get them ready for the school year.
Those same things will be practiced day-in and day-out as students in Missoula head back to class this week for the first time since schools closed in the spring.
Carrie Sweatland, a teacher at Rattlesnake Elementary School who taught in the summer program designed for students in need of extra support, decided to keep the list hanging in her fourth-grade classroom. She said she plans to make a new list with students when they return to class this week.
"I feel good about coming back," Sweatland said. "I'm certainly respectful of those people who have different opinions, but my experience with the summer Ramp Up program left me with a feeling that it can be done."
Students attending Missoula County Public Schools will return to classes this week using a hybrid model that mixes in-person and remote learning, with small cohort groups of students attending class on staggered days each week. The hybrid model is Phase 1 of a plan the district will follow as it slowly reopens.
Students in many districts including Missoula County Public Schools will have the option to stick with online-only instruction if they have concerns about returning to school or certain health conditions that make them more susceptible to COVID-19-related complications.
Other nearby school districts are also returning to some form of in-person instruction in the coming weeks, though districts' plans vary based on student population and recommendations from local health officials.
Some smaller districts are returning to school as usual, like Sunset K-8 School in Greenough which will have about 15 total students this year, and Woodman K-8 in Lolo which will have about 40 students.
“It’ll be your typical, regular-length school day for all students,” Missoula County Superintendent of Schools Erin Lipkind said.
Lipkind is responsible for the general supervision of public and home schools in Missoula County, as well as the direct supervision over the county’s Class III schools, including Woodman and Sunset. Lipkind said she wrote the back-to-school plans for those schools using some of the recommendations created by MCPS, which were based on recommendations from the Office of Public Instruction, the governor and the American Association of Pediatrics.
“We used the same guiding principles, but we considered our own unique learning communities,” Lipkind said. “We’re used to multi-grade learning, multi-grade teaching, so for us, the hard thing is to keep our kids in static cohort groups when they're used to interacting with their different-aged peers.”
At Woodman and Sunset, families can opt into distance learning, but only if a child or a family member residing in their household has a medical condition that makes them more vulnerable to COVID-19.
The move by Missoula County Public Schools to return to in-classroom instruction was met with both praise and concern from teachers, parents, students and other community members during a school board meeting last week, which ran over four hours due to extensive public comment.
In some states including Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana and Oklahoma, schools have reopened only to close again due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Earlier this week, epidemiologists at the University of Montana and local health officials said data shows the overall status of COVID-19 in Missoula County is relatively stable — but cautioned that it is still important to take steps to mitigate the spread of the disease.
MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson told the Missoulian he understands the risks of returning to in-class instruction, but said being in class is paramount for kids' ability to learn. Students have been out of school for almost six months since schools closed in the spring due to COVID-19, and Watson said he's already seen that students need a lot of reteaching by observing the district's Ramp Up program.
“What I noticed is that, especially for our younger kids, it was taking a long time for them to get back in the habit of school," he said. "I think the majority of kids are going to need that extra help to get back into school, so I believe that in-person learning is the best way to get kids back into school."
In addition to academics, Watson said school provides students with social-emotional learning and other supports that many families rely on.
Although the majority of Missoula County Public Schools will return to in-person instruction, two of its schools with fewer students, Willard Alternative High School and Seeley-Swan High School, will follow different plans. Willard is small enough that it may be able to have more of its students attend on certain days, though Watson is leaving that decision to the school's principal. Seeley-Swan is starting in Phase 2 of the reopening plan, which means students will attend school every day of the week, but classroom hours will be modified to limit student interactions.
“Their numbers are so small that when we looked at a hybrid model, they would literally have some classes with maybe two or three kids in it,” Watson said.
The Missoula City-County Health Department approved the MCPS' reopening plan and will continue to work with the administration to determine when the district can safely move onto the next phase of its reopening plan, or if it has to revert to remote learning. Watson said he will ultimately leave those decisions to health officer Ellen Leahy, who will look at data such as case counts per 100,000 people, before he recommends any changes to the school board.
Watson said he is planning to seek Leahy’s advice on whether the district would be safe to move forward into the next phase of the plan during the first or second week of September if case counts are stable. If he is advised that it's safe to move forward, Watson said he will discuss options with the school board in mid-September and allow “at least a couple weeks before we move back into Phase 2, if that's the decision.”
The health department may also require schools to close temporarily if there is a spike in cases at a particular school to allow time for contact tracing. Watson said one or two cases would not necessarily mandate school closures. He said staggered in-person days and block scheduling, which limits the number of classes students take each day, will help reduce close contacts because "a high school student may only interact with two different groups of students during the course of the day." Students will also be required to wear face masks.
Brooke Krininger, MCPS nursing supervisor, said "we expect there will be positive cases" but said she thinks the district is prepared to minimize transmission. She said she also expects kids will miss a lot more school this year because parents are asked to keep their kids at home if they are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
As students return to class, the district's schools are ramping up their cleaning practices, splitting students into cohort groups and requiring parents to screen their kids for symptoms before they leave the house, among other practices.
“We have cleaning and sanitation, disinfecting, hand washing, social distancing, cohort grouping and masking, home screening and asking people to stay home if they have any symptoms whatsoever of COVID,” Krininger said. School buses will also operate on staggered schedules to limit the number of students aboard at a time.
Jeff Serviss, a custodian at Big Sky High School, said custodial staff will clean in the mornings and evenings when students are not in the building, and will clean bathrooms on the hour throughout the day “to hit those contact areas like toilet paper dispensers, paper towel dispensers, everything.” He said teachers will be given bottles with a mixture of bleach and water to disinfect frequently touched areas because “They can see where all the kids are touching."
For as many plans as the district has put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, many families are still expressing concerns, and some are even planning to homeschool.
Lipkind, who is responsible for overseeing all homeschooling in Missoula County, said homeschooling notifications are coming in “fast and furious,” forming a stack on her desk. Lipkind said she doesn’t yet know how many students are opting to homeschool this year, but said she has received notifications from at least a hundred families, each of which could have multiple children.
Lipkind said many of the forms have come to her office via fax or by mail, and she’s worried that families may not understand all of the obligations that come with homeschooling, such as being responsible for curriculum and ensuring students learn what they need to know for their grade level by the end of the year. Under state law, families are not required to detail their instructional plans. Rather, they just have to notify Lipkind that they are homeschooling, provide her with an attendance record at the end of the year and un-enroll their student from their public school.
Lipkind said she thinks a lot of kids will return to public schools after essentially taking a gap year.
“They just don't learn anything because their parents are not going to be fully capable of meeting the curriculum standards in all the content areas for their children at the grade level because it's hard,” Lipkind said. “Homeschooling is really hard.”
Lipkind said that among other things, it’s important that parents homeschooling a high schooler or an eighth grader understand that high school students have to earn credits from an accredited program in order for them to transfer into the public high school if they would like their kid to go back at any point and get their diploma.
Some parents of MCPS students have said in recent board meetings that they plan to form homeschool co-ops or "learning pods" with other families, but Watson said he thinks many of those families will still use the district's Online Academy to access curriculum and lessons.
Registration for the MCPS Online Academy is open until Sept. 2. As of Tuesday, Watson said 13% of the district’s population has chosen that option so far but he expects that number to climb before registration closes.
The Online Academy will be staffed with the district's teachers, starting with those who requested to teach remotely. Watson said the district has tried to grant those requests for teachers who wish to work remotely, and said they are still assigning teachers based on the level of interest in the Online Academy. Watson said that could also mean pulling some teachers from in-person instruction if there is a need for an online instructor in certain subject areas.
“Let’s just say we have 15% of our students in the Online Academy, then it would stand to reason that we're going to have to have at least 15% of our teachers also working in the Online Academy,” he said. “What we're doing right now is just seeing how closely those numbers match up."
Lindsay Manzo, a biology teacher at Sentinel High School, cited a lack of response to her request to work remotely as one of many reasons she doesn't feel ready to go back to the classroom, in an email she submitted to the school board.
Manzo wrote that she has tried her best to prepare for the semester and said that for the past month, she has been attending training sessions, attempting to collaborate with others, and has spent “hours trying to create an online presence and also modify assignments for in-person and at-home learning.” However, she said she felt she needed more time to prepare for the school year and that she had many unanswered questions including whether her request to telecommute was approved.
KaCee Ballou, president of the Missoula Education Association who represents the MCPS' 700 certified staff members in a union, said the district's human resources department has been working to make sure teachers and staff have a safe place to do their work, which includes the option to telecommute.
Ballou said with enrollment for the Online Academy open, HR is going through requests for teachers who wish to work remotely. "In talking with our HR director, he's trying to give a ‘yes’ answer if he can," she said.
Nancy Thibo, an English teacher at Big Sky, also told the Missoulian remote teaching is becoming a polarizing issue among staff.
“It’s becoming an issue where if I get accepted into remote teaching, my department then takes responsibility for finding someone to teach my classes, and that puts extra stress on my colleagues,” Thibo said.
Thibo said the union sent the district a list of things teachers felt they needed to return to school safely this semester, such as increased sanitation standards, personal protective equipment and social distancing requirements. Thibo said the district has worked to meet a lot of those requests, such as COVID sick leave days, but said she still doesn’t feel schools are prepared to begin in-person instruction yet.
Thibo, who is in her 60s and therefore more vulnerable to COVID-19 complications, said she's excited to teach and misses seeing students. However, she still has unanswered questions and concerns about work conditions, how the district will ensure buildings are property cleaned, and how schools will check that teachers are reliably set up in their classrooms for social distancing.
Earlier this week, Thibo said she used two yard sticks to measure six feet between all of the desks in her classroom. Her husband also ordered an $80 piece of plexiglass to put in front of her desk, but she's worried not all teachers will take the same precautions.
Teachers have expressed other concerns about online teaching and aligning curriculum, the safety of them and their students, and an increased workload. Parents have asked how the district will support students with special needs who are not returning to school.
Watson said the district is still figuring out ways it can provide content to teachers for the Online Academy so they don't have to “recreate the wheel” and said they will provide those teachers with some professional development training in the coming weeks. Watson told the Missoulian that teachers in the classroom should determine what lessons need to be done in-person and which ones can be done remotely, and then figure out how they want to provide that material to students.
“It’s not a whole lot different than if you were coming up on a long weekend and you have some material that you want the kids to work on over the weekend,” Watson said. “Obviously it's more stuff, but hopefully we don't have to remain in this hybrid model forever.”
The district is also working on options for students who receive special education support. Ginny Haines, the district’s special education coordinator, said full services such as coaching will be available to students on the in-person days during Phase 1 of the hybrid model. Haines said the district will also work with families to address individual needs.
Additionally, Haines said her department is researching another online platform for students with intellectual disabilities or multiple disabilities in recognition that the platform used for the Online Learning Academy may not be appropriate for all students.
Some teachers like Sweatland are less concerned about returning to in-person instruction after teaching over the summer, though Sweatland said she is still cautious. Sweatland said she was encouraged by students in the summer program who were willing to follow safety measures like wearing masks.
“They fiddled with them sometimes, but they didn't care about that,” she said. “They will wash their hands, they use hand sanitizer, they'd wipe things down, and they would be thinking of it. Sometimes they'd be like, ‘Oh, we need to spread out a little bit.’”
Sweatland said she's also looking forward to working with smaller groups of students because she said it's easier to meet students' individual needs. She said she thinks in-person instruction can make a big difference, like it did for a girl she taught over the summer who didn't want to subtract from zeroes.
“I start putting smiley faces in the zeros because I knew she would really like that, and it worked,” she said.
