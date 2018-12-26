The number of homeless students at Missoula County Public Schools is on the rise. In the 2017-2018 school year, the district served 510 homeless students, compared with 438 in the 2016-2017 school year.
Trish Kirschten, the Families in Transition liaison for Missoula County Public Schools, said the numbers fluctuate year to year. However, this year, the district is already above average, according to Kirschten.
One of the main reasons the numbers fluctuate is that students must requalify as homeless each year. Sometimes, natural disasters that displace families from their home lead to an increase in the number of homeless students for a particular year, Kirschten said.
That was the case last year when wildfires at the beginning of the school year and floods at the end of the school year left families without stable housing.
The district typically serves an average of 400 to 450 homeless students who are registered on a rolling basis throughout the school year. This year, the district has already qualified 328 students as homeless. Just halfway through the current school year, Kirschten said that number is higher than expected, even after considering those who were displaced by wildfires.
“With so many mental health services that have been cut, I think that’s really causing more instability within families, so we’re definitely seeing our numbers go up a lot from that,” Kirschten said.
Regardless of the number of homeless students, it’s Kirschten’s job to make sure that all homeless students are receiving the resources they need to be successful in school.
Kirschten said it’s important to note that not all students who are homeless are living on the streets.
Under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, homeless children and youth are defined as individuals who lack “a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence.” This includes children who are “doubled up,” or sharing housing with other people such as family members due to the loss of housing, economic hardship or similar reasons. It also includes children living in motels, hotels, shelters and the like.
Out of the 510 students that MCPS served in the 2017-2018 school year, 340 of those students were “doubled up,” which Kirschten attributed mostly to natural disasters. Seventy-five students were living in shelters, while 54 were unsheltered and 41 were living in hotels or motels.
Kirschten oversees staff who work through the MCPS Family Resource Center (FRC) and Families in Transition Program, both of which work to ensure the success of the district’s homeless students by providing an array of resources.
Kirschten said the only difference between the two programs is that Title I schools are required to have family resource centers, whereas Families in Transition (FIT) coordinators are a newer addition to non-Title I schools.
Title I schools are schools with high numbers or high percentages of children from low-income families. These schools receive federal funds to help ensure that all students meet state academic standards.
FIT coordinators in MCPS schools work to make sure that the rights of homeless students are being met, which include the right to immediate enrollment into a school even if students don’t have all of their normal documentation like birth certificates and immunizations. Students also have the right to transportation to those schools, even if they live in a different school boundary zone.
For example, if a student attends Paxson Elementary and becomes homeless during the school year and is temporarily housed in the Franklin Elementary area, that student has the right to continue to go to Paxson if they choose.
“They have that right to that school of origin because it’s stable for the kid,” Kirschten said. “It keeps them with their peers, it keeps them with the supports that they know already in the building, kind of that stable bubble around them.”
Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, districts are required to work with each other if a student’s school of origin is in another district.
“A lot of times we’re working with Hellgate Elementary or Target Range or we’re crossing districts all the time to make sure our kids can get to school,” Kirschten said.
MCPS also provides students with extra educational services to catch kids up who are falling behind or missing school. This year, the district is using academic interventions built into the new ELA curriculum as a way to support students.
Hatton Littman, communications director for MCPS, said the district is also working on promoting career and technical education classes to homeless high school students as a way to prepare those students for jobs directly after high school, if that is a path they are interested in.
In addition to ensuring students' rights, the FIT program provides students and families with free clothing, toiletries and hygiene products, as well as nonperishable packs of food known as “Empower Packs” to help with food stability over the weekend.
They also connect families with community resources such as the YWCA, Salvation Army, Missoula Housing Authority to help families find housing.
The process of reaching out to homeless students varies depending on a student’s age. Most often, Family Resource Center and FIT coordinators in the schools will reach out to the family or the student to offer help.
Kirschten said students and families are sometimes apprehensive to ask for help out of fear of what could happen, but she said her main role is to support students, not report families to agencies such as Child and Family Services.
“We’re there to protect the kids, we’re there to make sure the kids are stable and in school where they need to be and getting free meals and getting those educational services," Kirschten said. "We don’t want to pull them away from their families.”
Kirschten said she wishes more people knew that they could talk to her and staff in each school.
“We’re here to help,” she said. “There’s no judgment. It’s a safe space.”