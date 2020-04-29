Missoula Search and Rescue: 72-year-old woman missing from Petty Creek

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Missoula Search and Rescue is looking by ground and air for a 72-year-old woman with dementia in the Petty Creek area, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday night.

Linda Maedche was last seen in gray sweatpants and a black and white flannel shirt early Wednesday morning near Runyon Drive and Bible Lane, said Jeannette Smith, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, Wednesday evening.

Authorities believe she may have traveled to Mineral County. Authorities there and with Montana Rail Link have been notified of the situation, Smith said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Missoula County dispatch at 406-258-3452 or 406-728-0911.

