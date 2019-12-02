An 80-year-old hunter who was missing near Nine Mile west of Missoula on Sunday was found by search and rescue crews at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post Monday that the Missoula County Search and Rescue, Bureau of Land Management and the Sheriff's Office coordinated efforts Sunday evening with the use of ground search teams, a K-9 team and a drone.
The lost hunter was reported missing Sunday evening after he did not arrive back at the parked vehicle where he had planned to meet another hunter. The two hunters split up in the early afternoon, according to the Sheriff's Office.
According to the post, the hunter hunkered down in the same area after sundown, moving around periodically to maintain warmth. He was dressed appropriately for the weather and had a small supply of food on hand, according to the post.
"Once lost, the hunter took all the correct steps to be located and to stay safe," the Sheriff's Office said in the Facebook post.
Rescue crews who found the man at approximately 1:30 a.m. were able to hike out with him to the where family, friends and a paramedic were waiting.
"Although the male was cold, tired and thirsty, he was in overall good condition," the post said.
Montana's general deer and elk hunting season ended Sunday. Upland bird season for mountain grouse, sharp-tailed grouse, partridge, pheasant and turkey continue to Jan. 1, 2020.