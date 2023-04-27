Searches are still underway for a missing 26-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in nearly two months.

Nefataree Bartell was last seen on the early afternoon of Feb. 21 in the Gold Creek and Highway 200 area. According to Missoula Police Spokesperson Whitney Bennett, searches temporarily paused due to weather but resumed this week in the Gold Creek and Highway 200 areas.

A search and rescue team was out both Wednesday and Thursday looking for Bartell, she said.

While the case is still active, detectives’ leads have run dry and they don’t have any new information to investigate, Bennett said.

According to her family and friends, Bartell was pregnant with her third child when she went missing.

Bartell is a Black woman with brown eyes and black hair, according to the Montana Department of Justice Missing Persons Database. She is 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Bennett encouraged anyone with information about Bartell’s case to contact the police department at 406-552-6300.