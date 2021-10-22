Missoula seeks volunteers for Conservation Lands Advisory Committee

Missoula Parks and Recreation is seeking new Conservation Lands Advisory Committee members to help advise the program.

The committee makes recommendations for and oversees the implementation of the Missoula Conservation Lands Management Plan and the 1955 Greenough Park Decree, according to a news release.

"(The committee) is a subcommittee of the Missoula Parks and Recreation Board and is subject to its rules and regulations," the release said. "Members with technical knowledge of and experience with natural, cultural, or recreational resource management will have the opportunity to help craft creative, collaborative solutions to many of the current challenges facing the program, including changing climate, shifts in recreation use patterns, and the continued conservation of wildlife species impacted by a growing urban core."

The Conservation Lands Program manages some 5,000 acres of open space lands to conserve natural and cultural resources, protect and enhance native habitats, and provide valuable outdoor recreational and educational opportunities for citizens.