Missoula sees 1 death, 93 cases Friday

Missoula County reported another COVID-19-related death and another record daily case count Friday.
In a news release, the Missoula City-County Health Department said an "older adult" had died from COVID-related complications, the 10th death here since the onset of the pandemic.
In the same Friday press release, the public health agency reported 93 new COVID-19 cases, a record high that tops the previous record set on Thursday. Twenty-seven people — 15 of them Missoula County residents — are hospitalized with complications related to a COVID-19 infection in Missoula County facilities, the health department said.
The City of Missoula also announced Friday the municipal court indefinitely closed personal appearances and counter services Thursday afternoon due to "possible exposures to COVID-19 among the court staff."
Municipal court hearings scheduled before Nov. 6 will be rescheduled, according to the press release. Court staff will contact those who represent themselves with new court dates, while those with attorney representation should reach out to their attorneys, the city said. Individuals who owe payments on fines or fees can pay online through CitePay, by mail or with cash through the drop box at the City Hall entrance at 435 Ryman St.
Missoula County had 678 active cases with more than 1,600 close contacts on Friday. Fifty-six active cases are associated with the University of Montana, the health department said. The health department is not yet breaking out numbers specific to Missoula County Public Schools, but the district is self-reporting data weekly. MCPS' most recent update on Sunday reports 59 total cases since the start of school, with 18 active.
Friday's numbers come a day after local health officials said they expected case counts, hospitalizations and deaths to continue ticking upward, and warned the festering situation may lead to additional restrictions.
Statewide, officials reported 863 new cases on Friday after setting a new statewide record on Thursday, 932 new cases.
Missoula County is seeing COVID-19 rates increasing in middle-aged and older adults, populations which are at higher risk to the virus than younger people. Adults age 50 years or older now total 30% of the active caseload, public information officer Mary Parrish said Friday.
The smallest group of infections is attributed to travel, just 5% of the current active case count. Thirty-four percent of cases come from unknown sources in the community. Sixty percent of cases have been infected by being a close contact, Parrish said.
"This data suggests that we continue exposing and transmitting COVID to those that we are literally closest to including the folks that we live, work and play with," Parrish said. "Carry your safety practices into your homes, office spaces, and indoor and outdoor recreation spaces."
The average for new daily cases on Friday also reached 60 cases for the first time, and the daily new cases per 100,000 Missoula County residents over the last two weeks is 50, according to the health department.
The University of Montana's daily new case count and seven-day moving average have both fallen over the last two weeks, according to the health department. This week the seven-day average fell below 5 cases per day for the first time since September, and the new cases have declined from the teens to the single digits in roughly the same time frame.
Hospitalizations trend the other direction, tallying above 25 for the first time. The number of hospitalizations has continued climbing since Oct. 8, according to the health department. County residents and non-county residents appear to make up roughly half-and-half of the hospitalizations in charts provided by the Missoula City-County Health Department.
