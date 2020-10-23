Missoula sees 1 death, 93 cases Friday

Missoula County reported another COVID-19-related death and another record daily case count Friday.

In a news release, the Missoula City-County Health Department said an "older adult" had died from COVID-related complications, the 10th death here since the onset of the pandemic.

In the same Friday press release, the public health agency reported 93 new COVID-19 cases, a record high that tops the previous record set on Thursday. Twenty-seven people — 15 of them Missoula County residents — are hospitalized with complications related to a COVID-19 infection in Missoula County facilities, the health department said.

The City of Missoula also announced Friday the municipal court indefinitely closed personal appearances and counter services Thursday afternoon due to "possible exposures to COVID-19 among the court staff."

Municipal court hearings scheduled before Nov. 6 will be rescheduled, according to the press release. Court staff will contact those who represent themselves with new court dates, while those with attorney representation should reach out to their attorneys, the city said. Individuals who owe payments on fines or fees can pay online through CitePay, by mail or with cash through the drop box at the City Hall entrance at 435 Ryman St.