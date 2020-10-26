 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missoula sees 153 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
editor's pick alert top story

Missoula sees 153 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula County climbing cases

Missoula County's climbing active case count. Illustration from Missoula County

Missoula County on Monday reported 153 new cases since Friday, according to county health officials. 

The new tally puts Missoula County's active case count at 689, with more than 1,170 close contacts, Missoula County spokeswoman Allison Franz said in an email on Monday. Missoula County only passed 100 active cases roughly one month ago. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Twenty-six individuals are hospitalized with COVID-related complications, 14 who are county residents. 

Close contacts continue to be the largest driver of new cases, with 64% of new cases uncovered when someone is identified as a close contact. Community spread, where the source of someone's infection is unknown, accounts for approximately 31% of cases. The health department has attributed 5% of cases to travel. 

State health officials on Monday reported 622 new cases.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Back the Blue Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News