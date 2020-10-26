Missoula sees 153 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

Missoula County on Monday reported 153 new cases since Friday, according to county health officials.
The new tally puts Missoula County's active case count at 689, with more than 1,170 close contacts, Missoula County spokeswoman Allison Franz said in an email on Monday. Missoula County only passed 100 active cases roughly one month ago.
Twenty-six individuals are hospitalized with COVID-related complications, 14 who are county residents.
Close contacts continue to be the largest driver of new cases, with 64% of new cases uncovered when someone is identified as a close contact. Community spread, where the source of someone's infection is unknown, accounts for approximately 31% of cases. The health department has attributed 5% of cases to travel.
State health officials on Monday reported 622 new cases.
