Missoula sees $243M worth of new construction in 2020; many projects slated in 2021

The pandemic didn't stop a big rebound in construction and development activity in Missoula in 2020.

The total market value of construction of building permits issued in calendar year 2020 hit $243 million, which is $14 million more than 2019 and $19 million more than 2018.

However, that's still short of the record $277 million worth of development in 2017 and the $249 million in 2016.

"We've been very busy," explained Jeremy Keene, the city's public works director. "We're seeing a lot of development both at the subdivision level and at the building permit level. There was no pandemic lull. If anything, it's accelerated development in Missoula."

A total of 7,176 building permits were issued. Of those, 554 were for residential housing, an increase of 86 more housing permits than were issued in 2019. Still, Missoula is facing a severe shortage of housing, and the number of housing permits issued in 2020 was far below the 775 recorded in both 2016 and 2017.

Eran Pehan, the director of the city's office of Community Planning, Development and Innovation, said the pandemic was hard on her office and this year looks to bring more of the same.

