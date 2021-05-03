Missoula sees $243M worth of new construction in 2020; many projects slated in 2021

The pandemic didn't stop a big rebound in construction and development activity in Missoula in 2020.
The total market value of construction of building permits issued in calendar year 2020 hit $243 million, which is $14 million more than 2019 and $19 million more than 2018.
However, that's still short of the record $277 million worth of development in 2017 and the $249 million in 2016.
"We've been very busy," explained Jeremy Keene, the city's public works director. "We're seeing a lot of development both at the subdivision level and at the building permit level. There was no pandemic lull. If anything, it's accelerated development in Missoula."
A total of 7,176 building permits were issued. Of those, 554 were for residential housing, an increase of 86 more housing permits than were issued in 2019. Still, Missoula is facing a severe shortage of housing, and the number of housing permits issued in 2020 was far below the 775 recorded in both 2016 and 2017.
Eran Pehan, the director of the city's office of Community Planning, Development and Innovation, said the pandemic was hard on her office and this year looks to bring more of the same.
"In fiscal year 2021 we face significant staffing and capacity issues," she told the City Council in March. "We entered the pandemic with several key vacancies in our department."
The level of development was overwhelming, she said.
"The sheer pace of development activity in Missoula has created ongoing capacity issues," she said. "This is not a bad problem to have, especially in a community where we are facing a significant housing shortage. And the good news is we know how to fix it, and we'll have a plan to share with council in the coming weeks."
It looks like 2021 will bring lots of new projects as well, according to Alicia Vanderheiden, the business manager for the development services office.
She noted that a 48-unit residential condo unit is planned on South 4th Street, along with 36 senior living apartments on 9th Street and a 68-unit apartment building on Majestic Drive.
Many new affordable housing units are also scheduled to be built, including a 130-unit Trinity apartment building on Mullan Drive and 200 units at the Villagio Apartments on the Northside.
A new O'Riley Auto Parts building is slated for construction on West Broadway, and Community Medical Center has plans to add an addition to its emergency room.